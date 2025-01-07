Pioneering Scientist Scaling Insects As The Future Of Protein

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Examples of types food products made by All Things Bugs LLC using insect powder as a major ingredient.

Insects as Protein – A close-up of Griopro® brand insect powders made from raised cricketss or mealworms.

Spray-Drying – Dr. Aaron T. Dossey illustrating his patented spray-drying inaction, showing how insect protein is processed.

Insect Based Food Products – Market-ready Prototype formulations food products made by All Things Bugs LLC and examples of other types of products the company has developed using insect powder as a major ingredient - extruded puffed cereals, snacks, pasta

Dr. Aaron T. Dossey – President, Founder and Owner of All Things Bugs LLC.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a world facing unprecedented challenges in food security, sustainability, and health, Dr. Aaron T. Dossey, the founder of All Things Bugs LLC , is at the forefront of a revolution that could change the future of protein forever – and seeking investors to scale. As the author of Insects as Sustainable Food Ingredients and a recognized leader in the field of entomology, Dr. Dossey advocates for insect-based proteins as the most viable solution to address global food demands while simultaneously combating environmental degradation.The company's work and founder were recently featured in the November-December issue of Asia Food Journal .For over a decade, Dr. Dossey has led efforts to unlock the untapped potential of insects as a clean, efficient, and nutrient-dense protein source. From the development of patented technologies that lower production costs to groundbreaking studies on the nutritional benefits of insect-based foods, he's pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the food industry.“Insects are an incredibly nutrient-dense source of protein that contain all essential amino acids, are rich in Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids, and are more digestible than many conventional sources of iron,” said Dr. Dossey.“They're not just a fringe idea – they're a game-changer for businesses looking to reduce environmental impact, diversify their supply chains, and offer healthier food options.”“Already, the scale of the insect based food industry is in the billions of dollars based on multiple industry reports ( ).”One of the most significant advantages of insect-based foods is their environmental sustainability. Insects require far fewer resources-land, water, and feed-than traditional livestock, and their farming takes place in highly controlled indoor environments, reducing the risk of contamination and zoonotic diseases. This makes insects not only a safer option but also a more resilient and scalable protein source, especially in urban areas.Dr. Dossey's patented ( ) spray-drying technology has been a key innovation in making insect protein accessible for mass production. By using less heat and energy than traditional methods, the spray-drying process preserves essential nutrients and extends shelf life, making insect-based ingredients more consistent and affordable."We are ready to engage with investors to make insect protein substantially profitable as a mainstream commodity.", Dr. Dossey stated, pitching his company as the "best bang for the buck in this space".“Scaling insect-based food production is the next major step. With more investment and production capacity, the cost of insect protein will drop, and it will become accessible to major food manufacturers and consumers alike,” Dr. Dossey stated. Dr. Dossey says the firm has advantages over competitors by focusing on a low CAPEX business model, focusing capital directly into manufacturing and marketing without large costs for equipment, facility and property. "Many competitors with hundreds of millions of dollars of investment are failing - our firm's streamlined model is well oiled and ready to out-compete those firms with far less resources, just like our insect allies. Plus, we are unrivalled in our depth and breadth of innovative capacity. We're at a pivotal moment where insect protein can make the leap from niche markets to mainstream adoption.”Beyond the nutritional and environmental benefits, insect-based foods are uniquely positioned to address global food security, particularly in regions struggling with malnutrition. Their efficiency in production and ability to thrive in environments where traditional livestock cannot makes them a crucial solution for ensuring food availability in areas facing food scarcity.“Insects are inevitable as a major food commodity for humanity,” Dr. Dossey emphasized.“They will play a key role in addressing food security on Earth, and potentially even beyond, as we explore the possibility of producing food on the Moon, Mars, and beyond.”As Dr. Dossey continues his groundbreaking work, he invites investors, businesses, and industry leaders to join him in this vital mission. With his vast expertise, innovations, and deep passion for sustainability, Dr. Dossey is actively seeking new opportunities and partnerships to help scale insect-based proteins into the future of food.“Insects are by far the most sustainable protein source available on Earth,” Dr. Dossey concludes.“The time to invest in this future is now-before traditional protein sources can no longer meet the demands of a growing global population.”Dr. Aaron T. Dossey is a lifelong entomologist, researcher, and advocate for sustainable food sources. With over 30 peer-reviewed publications, patents, and extensive experience in the insect-based food industry, Dr. Dossey's work continues to shape the future of global food security.For more information or to connect with Dr. Aaron T. Dossey, visit All Things Bugs LLC at or the 501c3 nonprofit Invertebrate Studies Institute at .Contact:

