Inrate Announces Successful Capital Raise To Accelerate Growth And Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Inrate Announces Successful Capital Raise to Accelerate Growth & Innovation

Inrate secures CHF 5 million in funding to accelerate product development, adopt advanced technologies, and drive expansion, reinforcing its leadership.

ZURICH, CANTON OF ZüRICH, SWITZERLAND, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Inrate, a leading sustainability data provider and impact ratings firm, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its latest capital raise.This funding round, totaling approximately CHF 5 million, attracted participation from institutional investors as well as notable individual investors with a proven track record in leading successful business ventures and deep expertise in ESG. The investment will accelerate product development, support the adoption of advanced technologies, including AI, and strengthen systems and processes. Additionally, the investment will drive market expansion, enhance talent acquisition, and foster long-term growth.“We are thrilled to have received such strong support from our investors,” said Ahmed Hakki, member of Inrate's board of directors.“This funding not only validates our vision and strategy but also underscores the confidence in Inrate's impact methodology, reinforcing our commitment to delivering unparalleled value to our customers and stakeholders.”Inrate continues to strengthen its position as a leading player in sustainability data, leveraging innovative solutions to enhance sustainable finance and deliver actionable insights for investors.For more information visitAbout InrateInrate is a leading provider of ESG impact ratings sustainability data, committed to driving transparency and accountability in the financial sector. With a focus on innovation and excellence, Inrate offers a comprehensive range of ESG data solutions that empower asset owners, managers, and other stakeholders to make informed decisions that contribute to a more sustainable future.

Ishrita Gupta

Inrate

+ +41 58 344 00 00

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.