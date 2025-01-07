Beachlife Festival Returns To Redondo Beach, CA May 2-4, 2025 With Lenny Kravitz, Sublime, Alanis Morissette & More

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Southern California's Premier Live Music, Art & Event Announces Performance Lineup For Festival Taking Place May 2-4, 2025 In Redondo Beach

- Allen Sanford, BeachLife Founder & OwnerLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BeachLife Festival, Southern California's premier live music, art and culinary event, is back again for its sixth year taking over Redondo Beach's picturesque waterfront May 2-4, 2025. Those that have attended previous years know the festival delivers a high-end experience and memorable performances from an eclectic group of legendary top talent and exciting inspired emerging artists spanning rock, indie, pop, jam, reggae and more. BeachLife 2025 will feature headlining sets from Lenny Kravitz, Sublime, and Alanis Morissette, as well as Train, O.A.R., Pretenders, CAKE, Mt. Joy, Jackson Browne, The Beach Boys and many more (full lineup listed below).Since launching in 2019, the festival has quickly established a reputation for combining the best of Southern California's idyllic culture into a one-of-a-kind immersive experience with something for everyone. Beyond the incredible live music, the festival also features wide-ranging food and drink offerings from acclaimed chefs, art installations and onsite activations highlighting various brand-led interactive experiences, fan engagements and philanthropic, sustainable initiatives.The music line-up forFriday, May 2Lenny KravitzTrainO.A.R.Aloe BlaccThe StrutsDigable PlanetsShovels & RopeMilo Aukerman (of Descendents)Jim Lindberg (of Pennywise)SULLVNMr. MidwayThe Rookie5Saturday, May 3SublimePretendersCAKESusanna Hoffs (of The Bangles)Skip MarleySugar RayALOLong Beach Dub AllstarsGreg Graffin (of Bad Religion)Tomorrows Bad SeedsToo RudeThe CalamatixKyle SmithSitting On SaturnJesse James PariahSunday, May 4Alanis MorissetteMt. JoyJackson BrowneThe Beach BoysMarcus KingBig Head Todd And the MonstersLily MeolaDonavon FrankenreiterCommon SenseMichael Glabicki (of Rusted Root with Dirk Miller)Saxon WeissThe festival will also serve as an introduction to the California Surf Club-a first-of-its-kind fine-dining and full-service membership club located on the festival grounds. Opening this February 2025, the Surf Club will welcome its year-round members and the BeachLife Festival 2025 attendees. California Surf Club guests will enjoy gourmet cuisine, handcrafted cocktails, and personalized service, all within a private, comfortable setting that overlooks a main stage and Redondo Beach's coast.A new ticket experience is being offered with Captain's Plus which will provide exclusive non-member access to a more intimate setting, including an opportunity to dine at the VIP restaurant onsite with an elevated culinary experience by award-winning chefs.The California Surf Club is a 21,000 square-foot coastal compound located on the Redondo Waterfront, designed and constructed to provide a Home for the community to come as they are and focus on good company, good conversation, good vibes, and good views. The California Surf Club comprises two buildings–one serving as a public-facing restaurant/bar and the other a membership-based club, inclusive to all (day-rates are available)–connected by a beautiful sunset deck and garden. It's a communal place to meet, network, and connect with likeminded individuals, experience exceptional food and drink, and take part in a social calendar which will be announced soon featuring fitness classes, master class discussions, intimate music listening events and more. For more information, visit .In addition to the exclusive California Surf Club restaurant dining experience, BeachLife will offer various food and beverage options including multiple bars, lounges, food vendors, and food trucks across the venue with vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options available, accessible to all festival goers.The festival grounds will also host art installations, onsite activations highlighting various brand-focused fan engagements, giveaways, photo moments, and sustainable initiatives as well as boutique shopping, games and interactive experiences. BeachLife is thrilled to be partnering with such brands including Kona Big Wave, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Jack Daniel's, Tequila Herradura, DAOU, Ikon Pass and St Jude Children's Research Hospital.Throughout the year and leading up to the annual festival event, BeachLife supports many organizations in Southern California's South Bay community and beyond, specifically as they relate to the preservation of beaches and oceans. With the help of the LA Kings Care Foundation and a number of national and local nonprofit organizations, BeachLife will host a Silent Auction to drive awareness to and help to raise much needed funding for these important causes. Philanthropic partners for 2025 include Heal the Bay, Surfrider Foundation, Redondo Beach Education Fund, Wyland Foundation and Redondo Beach Police Foundation.3-day and single day General Admission, General Admission Plus, VIP, Captain, Captain Plus and Admiral tickets for the BeachLife Festival are on sale now at . GA tickets start at $169 for 1-day and $409 for a 3-day pass. For a little more, General Admission Plus allows unlimited ins and outs. For a truly unique luxury experience, BeachLife offers the all-inclusive premium Captain's Pass with privileges such as complimentary culinary and beverage offerings, exclusive bungalow lounge, front-row and sidestage platform views of main stage, parking, access to artist meet and greets, and more. The newly offered Captain's Plus offers all that's included in a Captain's pass plus the additional privacy and exclusive access to CA Surf Club, including a brand-new celebrity chef dining experience. Admiral Passes are limited and include 2-4 GA+, VIP or Captain tickets along with a boat mooring for three nights.For added luxury, space and privacy, BeachLife offers a limited number of Private Cabana Suites available for purchase upon acceptance of application. Cabana holders enjoy the festival in a premium location, elevated on the second story of BeachLife's main decks with unobstructed views of the main and sunset views.About BeachLife Festival:BeachLife Festival is Southern California's premier multi-day live music, art, and culinary experience, held on the beach in the South Bay of Los Angeles County. BeachLife Festival features music acts on four stages, high-end dining with well-known celebrity chefs, a silent auction benefiting BeachLife's primary charities, and multiple surf and skateboarding components. BeachLife Festival was co-founded by Allen Sanford and Rob Lissner, along with Brand Director and SpeakEasy Stage curator Jim Lindberg (Pennywise / solo artist / author).

Alexandra Greenberg

Falcon Publicity

+1 213-216-1755

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.