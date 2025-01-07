Tim Kassel Appointed Director Of Venue Operations For FIFA Club World Cup 2025 & FIFA World Cup 2026 In New York And New Jersey

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Amore Sports Management is pleased to announce that Tim Kassel, Co-Founding Partner and Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed Director of Venue Operations for the prestigious Club 2025 and World Cup 2026, in New York and New Jersey.

With an impressive career spanning over 30 years in international sports, Tim brings a wealth of experience to this pivotal role. His extensive background includes managing hundreds of high-profile international soccer events, responsible for the premier venue in the1994 FIFA World Cup, which broke attendance records and was a milestone in the history of soccer in the United States.

In addition to his role in the world of soccer, Tim's remarkable leadership and operational expertise were showcased in 2024 when he served as Venue Event Director for the groundbreaking Men's T20 Cricket World Cup in New York. There, he managed a unique temporary modular stadium, which hosted seven high-stakes World Cup matches, including the legendary India vs Pakistan match, considered one of the most exciting rivalries in the sport's history.

"Tim's appointment is a testament to his unparalleled dedication and expertise in venue operations," said Joe Bencivenga, Chief Financial Officer for Amore Sports Management. "His decades of experience, along with his hands-on management of major international events, make him uniquely qualified for this exciting challenge. We are confident that Tim will deliver world-class operations for both the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 and the FIFA World Cup 2026."

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 and FIFA World Cup 2026 are poised to be historic events, and under Tim Kassel's leadership, fans can expect an unparalleled experience as these premier global soccer events, including the final matches which will take center stage in the heart of the New York / New Jersey metropolitan area,

For media inquiries, please contact:

Joe Bencivenga

201-400-4545

[email protected]



About Amore Sports Management: Amore Sports Management is a leading sports consultancy specializing in global sporting events, venue operations, and management. With a team of seasoned professionals and a proven track record, Amore Sports Management is committed to delivering excellence at every level of event operations.

SOURCE Amore Sports Management

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED