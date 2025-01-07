Midwest Book Review - Author Charles Paul Collins' The Remembering Is A Powerful Work Of Historical Fiction

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Theirs were the lives of ordinary people, forgotten by time-until rediscovered by fate.

"An Gorta Mor" The Hunger Death

Perhaps there's no better time for the immigrant experience to spring to life than now.

- Diane Donovan, Sr. Reviewer, Midwest Book Review

OREGON, WI, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Established in 1976, the Midwest Book Review has released a glowing review of Charles Paul Collins' debut novel The Remembering: Of Leather & Stone .

Diane Donovan, Sr. Reviewer, Midwest Book Review and Editor & Reviewer, Donovan's Literary Services writes: "The Remembering: Of Leather & Stone is a powerful work of historical fiction. It reflects genealogy's translation into not just the tapestry of Charles Paul Collins's relatives, but its influence on modern America.

Collins brings an earthy understanding of the daily rigors of his family to life, choosing the unusual format of three personal journals that read as though they were written by his ancestors two hundred years ago.

The result feels like a memoir but enjoys the dramatic flair of fiction that brings moments and memories to life. Ethnic contrasts and conflicts in early Boston are presented as Irish and Italian families evolve new connections and navigate this strange new land. From the start, Collins creates an atmospheric story that immerses readers in the past.

This attention to "you are here" detail carries over into the added value of considering immigrant experiences and issues which are mirrored by the prejudices and assumptions of modern-day America.

Libraries seeking a story that is especially evocative and compelling will find it easy to recommend The Remembering: Of Leather & Stone to general-interest historical fiction readers, patrons with a special interest in early Irish or Italian roots, and book clubs seeking discussion and debate material that is at once thought-provoking and easy to digest. "

Recognition by the Midwest Book Review

Established in 1976, the Midwest Book Review is an organization committed to promoting literacy, library usage, and small press publishing, and monthly book review magazines specifically designed for community and academic librarians, booksellers, and the general reading public. MBR's critical review further cements The Remembering: Of Leather & Stone as a standout work in the historical fiction genre.

About the Author

Charles Paul Collins is a master storyteller with a passion for uncovering and sharing the rich history of his Irish and Italian American ancestry. Drawing from decades of personal research, Collins has crafted a narrative that resonates deeply with readers, offering a poignant exploration of the immigrant experience and family legacy.

THE REMEMBERING. The story of how it was with them.

