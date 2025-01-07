Court In Warsaw Arrests Perpetrator Of Road Accident That Killed 14-Year-Old Ukrainian

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Warsaw court agreed with the prosecutor's arguments and arrested the perpetrator of a fatal car accident in the Polish capital a few days ago, which killed a 14-year-old teenager from Ukraine, for three months.

This was reported by the spokesman for the District Prosecutor's Office in Warsaw, Piotr Skiba, in a comment to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“At a meeting on Tuesday, the court took into account the submission of the prosecutor's office and arrested the driver... He faces up to 25 years in prison under two articles,” Skiba said.

He clarified that the driver of the minibus that hit a minor Ukrainian in Warsaw on January 3 was charged with committing a fatal accident and fleeing the scene of an accident, which provides for a prison sentence of five to 20 years. He is also charged with driving despite a three-year ban until April 2026 for previous offenses. This carries a prison term of three months to five years.

Skiba noted that the mother of the deceased boy from Ukraine speaks Polish well. Therefore, he did not rule out that the family had come to Poland before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

As reported, according to the prosecutor's office, on January 3, in the Warsaw district of Wola, 43-year-old minibus driver Andrzej K. hit a guy on a pedestrian crossin and, without providing assistance to the victim, fled the scene. An ambulance transported the boy to the hospital, where he died. The police spent a day searching for the culprit of the accident, who was driving a white minibus, posting videos of the tragic incident in the media and social networks. Polish justice authorities report that the culprit of the accident had previously come to the attention of the police, he was detained with drugs and arrested for helping foreigners cross the border illegally.