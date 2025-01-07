The Sisters Of The Valley Celebrate Their 10Th Anniversary With An 'Anti-Shadow Banning' Call To Action

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

How Shadow Banning Interferes with Natural Growth

- Sister CamillaMERCED, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Sisters of the Valley proudly celebrate a big milestone this week - their tenth anniversary of their humble beginnings. Yesterday was exactly ten years since the Sisters sold their first jar of salve and over the past decade, the Sisters have sold over 50,000 units of salve and similar numbers of other healing products, spreading their mission of natural, plant-based wellness across the globe.Since inception, the Sisters built their business on the foundation of social media, relying heavily on Facebook to connect with their growing community. Yet, in this past year, this tenth year, as the numbers of followers grew, the Sisters encountered artificial interference from the platform, shadow-banning without notice, and even ratcheting back the follower count in a forced way by 20 to 50 followers per day.Said Sister Halla of the situation: "Facebook has a great communication platform and a faithful followership that we have grown beginning ten years ago. We've always monitored our social media following growth, probably more closely than others do, and we never had these problems until this year, when we accepted Meta's invitation to advertise."In response, the Sisters have launched a Change petition calling on Meta to end the shadow banning of alternative healing plants, people, and industries. This week, the petition hit its first major milestone of 100 signatures, and the Sisters are inviting the public to help them reach their next goal of 500 signatures.Two simple actions the public can take:1. Sign the petition on Change.2. Submit feedback to Facebook: If you have a Facebook account, go into your profile and report how Facebook can improve its platform-suggest that they stop shadow banning legitimate businesses and content.Why This Matters“This isn't just about us-it's about free speech and fairness for all small businesses that depend on social media to grow and thrive,” said Sister Camilla, who manages several social media platforms for the Sisterhood.“Shadow banning alternate healing industries not only hurts businesses like ours by stifling our voice, by wasting precious time and resources, but also by limiting public access to important wellness information.”The Sisters hope their petition will inspire a broader conversation about transparency and accountability in social media practices.As the Sisters mark this 10-year milestone, they are calling on their supporters to celebrate with them by standing up for free speech and alternative healing.

