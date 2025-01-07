Jordan's Strategic Geopolitical Location

(MENAFN- Jordan Times)

Jordan is one of the countries with an important strategic location in the Middle East region, as it is located at the meeting point between the continents of Asia and Africa, making it a vital bridge between these regions. This unique location gives Jordan a pivotal role in and economic interactions in the region.

Despite its limited natural resources compared to some countries in the region, its geographical location has given it exceptional importance in regional and international politics. It is considered a major between the Middle East and the West, making Jordan a centre for political and diplomatic conferences and a meeting place for many actors in the region and the world. The geographical location has also helped Jordan to be an important player in regional security issues, making it a strategic partner for many major countries in various fields, from politics to security and economics.

Jordan enjoys an exceptional geographical location that places it in the heart of the Middle East, which enhances the importance of its strategic location in regional navigation and trade. These vital borders do not only define its geographical location, but also make Jordan a pivotal player in shaping regional and international policies. Its location between the three continents enhances its role as a link between the Arab and Western worlds, enabling it to influence political and economic events at the regional and international levels.

Consequently, this location enhances Jordan's position as a major supporter of security and stability in the region and makes it a key element in the dialogue between the major powers in the Middle East. Jordan's importance lies in its being a bridge between the greater Middle East and Western countries, as it is considered a point of contact between Arab and Islamic culture on the one hand, and Western cultures on the other. This location enhances Jordan's ability to play a mediating role in regional and international conflicts. The Kingdom has spared no effort in enhancing this role by facilitating dialogue between conflicting parties and presenting itself as a reliable ally to major powers such as the United States, the European Union and even regional powers such as Saudi Arabia and Turkey. This approach has earned Jordan a reputation as a source of stability in a region suffering from ongoing unrest.

Jordan is also a strategic partner in the fight against terrorism and extremism, as it contributes effectively to international alliances to combat these phenomena. Due to its geographical location close to hotbeds of tension such as Iraq and Syria, in addition to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, it was natural for it to play a major role in efforts to combat terrorism and enhance regional security.

Jordan has advanced security services and can deal with security threats that may emanate from these troubled areas, making it a focal point in security coordination with many countries. In addition, Jordan has a long history of dealing with Palestinian issues. It has been and continues to be one of the most prominent defenders of Palestinian rights in international forums.

The peace agreements concluded by the Kingdom with Israel in 1994, known as the Wadi Araba Agreement, are one of Jordan's major achievements in the context of its international relations, as they have enhanced the stability of the Kingdom at the regional and international levels. This agreement has made Jordan a country of peace in a region that has witnessed many wars and conflicts, which has enabled it to build balanced relations with global powers. Despite this, Jordan's strategic location poses many challenges to it.

The Kingdom faces political and economic pressures due to ongoing regional tensions, especially those related to the Syrian conflict, and security threats on its eastern and northern borders. Jordan also suffers from economic pressures due to hosting large numbers of Syrian and Iraqi refugees, which has placed a burden on its limited resources. However, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan remains able to face these challenges thanks to its wise and balanced policy based on diplomacy and international cooperation. On the other hand, Jordan seeks to strengthen its economic relations with the Gulf countries, as these relations play an important role in securing financial support for the Kingdom.

Gulf aid is one of the main sources of revenue for Jordan, and it helps in facing local economic challenges. Jordan is also strengthening its role as a corridor for trade and transportation between Arab and Gulf countries, by developing infrastructure and opening new horizons for trade and economic cooperation.

Jordan's geographical location in the heart of the Middle East is a decisive factor in determining its role in international and regional politics. It combines major challenges and many strategic opportunities. Jordan's ability to use this location to its advantage, by activating its mediating and stabilising role, and its balanced international relations, makes it a key element in the global geopolitical scene.

Hasan Dajah is professor of strategic studies at Al-Hussein Bin Talal University