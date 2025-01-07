Harnessing The Power Of Infrared Fabrics To Age Well

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Hologenix CEO Seth Casden to Discuss Smart Fabrics Age Tech Collaborative at CES 2025

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Recent findings from the Global Burden of Study anticipate that global life expectancy will increase by nearly five years by the year 2050. As our population ages, there is an increased impetus for and wellness – it is no longer solely about longevity, but instead, a priority to maintain well-being and a healthier lifestyle into later years. Accordingly, Seth Casden, CEO of Hologenix , will be leading a fireside chat with AARP at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on January 7-10 in Las Vegas to discuss how infrared technology can support healthy aging.

Taking the CES Stage

On Thursday, January 9th at 1:00 pm, Casden will be a featured speaker in the AgeTech Collaborative TM

from the AARP stage for a fireside chat, Infrared Smart Fabric for Aging Well. The conversation will delve into the invisible power of infrared (IR) energy, the science behind infrared textiles, and how smart textiles woven with infrared tech can respond to body heat and enhance wellness and quality of life for older adults seeking longevity.

"As baby boomers reach retirement age and the global population increases, the need for solutions that support healthy, active lifestyles is more critical than ever," said Seth Casden, co-founder and CEO of Hologenix.

"It feels like just yesterday Tom Brady first advertised his TB12 Athletic Recovery Sleepwear

powered by CELLIANT, at CES in 2017, which was a game-changer for athletes," says Casden. "We are always looking for ways to reach new audiences, which is why we are proud to partner with AARP's Age Tech Collaborative to bring our health and wellness technology to this distinguished forum and support the aging population."

The Power of Infrared Technology To Support Healthy Aging

CELLIANT works by harnessing body heat, converting it into IR energy, and returning it to the body, where it increases local circulation and cellular oxygenation. These key physiological changes result in many health and wellness benefits, such as more energy, faster recovery, enhanced performance, and better sleep.

IR is particularly beneficial for older individuals because of its ability to increase local circulation. Conditions such as diabetes and age-related mobility issues may benefit from improved circulation. Additionally, as the aging population tends to struggle with sleep, CELLIANT-infused bedding improves thermoregulation, enhances recovery, and helps promote restful sleep to address sleep quality challenges .

Seth is available for interviews to discuss the CELLIANT technology at CES throughout the conference. Please contact [email protected] to schedule. For more information, visit .

About Hologenix and CELLIANT

Hologenix, LLC, headquartered in Pacific Palisades, California, is a materials science company innovating products that energize all aspects of life. Its flagship product, CELLIANT®, is a science-backed infrared (IR) technology that improves health and wellness by promoting restful sleep and enhancing performance and recovery. CELLIANT's natural blend of IR-generating minerals is embedded into fibers, yarns and fabrics, powering bio-responsive textiles. CELLIANT is a key ingredient used by world-class brands in products spanning apparel, sleepwear, bedding, upholstery, uniforms and medical supplies. CELLIANT is rigorously tested by a Science Advisory Board composed of experts in photobiology, nanotechnology, sleep medicine, and diabetes and wound care. The Science Advisory Board has overseen 10 peer-reviewed published studies that collectively demonstrate CELLIANT's effectiveness and the benefits of infrared energy.

SOURCE Hologenix, LLC

