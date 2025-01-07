عربي


LG Electronics And Samsung Unveil Cutting Edge Shoppable TV Capabilities Powered By Thetake.AI At CES 2025


1/7/2025 2:54:38 PM

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TheTake, the leader in AI-powered shoppable TV technology, today announced groundbreaking partnerships with LG Electronics and Samsung Electronics at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. These collaborations significantly expand TheTake's reach and capabilities, further solidifying its position as the premier platform for interactive, shoppable television experiences.

TheTake + LG Click to Search

Building on TheTake's impressive multiplatform footprint of 32 million devices and exceptional user engagement achieved in 2024, these partnerships represent a major leap forward for the Shoppable TV space.

LG Electronics Integrates 'Click to Search' Functionality
 LG Electronics showcased an innovative 'Click to Search' feature powered by TheTake's cutting-edge real-time AI shopping technology. The functionality enables LG viewers to instantly search for and identify virtually any person or product on screen by simply clicking on them with their LG Magic Remote. Viewers can then shop all their favorite products through a seamless and secure purchase flow, completing transactions effortlessly with LG's webOS Pay functionality.

"Our partnership with LG Electronics is a testament to the power of AI in transforming how viewers engage with content on television," said Tyler Cooper, CEO of TheTake. "By integrating our real-time shopping technology with LG's innovative Magic Remote, we're making it easier than ever for viewers to bring the products they love into their lives."

Samsung Electronics Introduces Revolutionary Shoppable TV Features
 Samsung Electronics, in partnership with TheTake, unveiled a suite of groundbreaking shoppable TV experiences.

  • Trending TV Shopping – Viewers can browse and shop for trending products appearing in today's top linear and streaming programming directly through their Samsung TVs.
  • Enhanced Shopping via Daily+ and Daily Board Interfaces –
    Samsung's unique interfaces allow for highly engaging experiences, providing brands with unparalleled opportunities to reach high intent audiences in a premium CTV environment.

    "Our partnership with Samsung Electronics represents a huge step forward for TheTake," said Tyler Cooper, CEO of TheTake. "By leveraging
    Samsung's innovative interfaces, we're able to deliver high intent, engaging shopping experiences to consumers and brands alike."

    Driving Innovation and Market Leadership
     Together, LG and Samsung account for a combined 59% of the U.S. smart TV market share, positioning TheTake as the leader in the fast-evolving Shoppable TV space. These collaborations follow TheTake's 2024 partnership announcements with global sports streaming giant DAZN and emerging smart TV OEM Telly.

    About TheTake
     TheTake's AI-powered technology is redefining how consumers interact with television by transforming passive viewing into an engaging, shoppable experience. With these new partnerships, TheTake continues to innovate and lead the charge in making TV content actionable for viewers and brands.

    For More Information
     Contact: [email protected]
    Visit: [ ]( Contacts:
    TheTake Public Relations Team
    [email protected

