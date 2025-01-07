THINK Surgical Announces First Use Of Medacta International's GMK Sphere® Implant With The TMINI® Miniature Robotic System

"This first case with the TMINI Robot and GMK Sphere by Dr. Beal is an exciting milestone," said Stuart Simpson, CEO and President of THINK Surgical. "Surgical case plans utilizing Medacta's medial stabilized knee designs and commitment to the kinematic alignment philosophy can be executed with precision using our TMINI Robotic system."

"We're very excited to announce the first implementation of our partnership with THINK Surgical," said Matt Goudy, Managing Director of Medacta, USA. "This partnership enables surgeons to leverage handheld robotic technology with the GMK Sphere or GMK SpheriKA knee systems, providing the potential to enhance patient outcomes. As the only medial ball-in-socket knee system available for use with the TMINI Robot, we look forward to the results this synergy is expected to bring."

THINK Surgical received FDA 510(k) clearance for use of the Medacta GMK Sphere and SpheriKA knee implants with the TMINI Miniature Robotic System on August 29, 2024.

About THINK Surgical, Inc.



THINK Surgical, Inc., is a privately held U.S.-based technology innovator that develops and markets orthopedic robots. THINK Surgical robots are open platforms providing support for implant brands from multiple manufacturers, enabling the choice of implant to be driven by the surgeon.

THINK Surgical actively collaborates with healthcare professionals around the globe to refine our orthopedic products, improving the lives of those suffering from advanced joint disease with precise, accurate, and intelligent technology.

Please refer to the instructions for use for the TMINI Miniature Robotic System for a complete list of indications, contraindications, warnings, and precautions. For additional product information, please visit

.



THINK Surgical, TMINI, ID-HUB and TMINI PRO are trademarks of THINK Surgical, Inc.



About Medacta International

Medacta is a key global player specializing in the design, production, and distribution of innovative, personalized, and sustainable solutions for joint replacement, sports medicine, and spine surgery. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta is committed to improving the care and well-being of patients and maintains a strong focus on healthcare sustainability. Through close collaboration with expert surgeons globally, continuous investments in R&D, and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, Medacta's innovation prioritizes minimally invasive surgery and personalized solutions for every patient. Through the M.O.R.E. Institute, Medacta supports surgeons with a comprehensive and tailored program dedicated to the advancement of medical education. Medacta is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland, and operates in over 60 countries.



GMK Sphere, SpheriKA and SensiTiN are trademarks of Medacta International.