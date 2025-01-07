Astroturf Great Lakes Welcomes Ryan Anderson As Vice President Of Sales

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Mark Staten, Director of Sales at AstroTurf Great Lakes, expressed his enthusiasm for Anderson's appointment. "We are beyond excited that AstroTurf Great Lakes is adding Ryan to our team. It has been great getting to know Ryan as a person. His commitment to the Wisconsin athletic community has been ongoing since his days as an athletic director. I look forward to working together with Ryan and implementing his years of dedicated service to the Badger State. Our team just secured a 5-star recruit!"

President of AstroTurf Great Lakes, Todd DeWolfe, echoed Staten's sentiments. "We couldn't ask for a better person to add to our staff than Ryan Anderson. Ryan is a proven and respected professional in the turf world, and we're ecstatic to have Ryan become our Wisconsin Sales Manager. Ryan is exactly the type of executive to complement our continued growth at AstroTurf Great Lakes."

Anderson's extensive background in synthetic turf and in athletics, including his tenure as an athletic director, positions him as a key resource for Wisconsin's schools and athletic programs. His passion for enhancing sports infrastructure and his commitment to customer service align perfectly with AstroTurf's mission to deliver innovative and high-performing turf solutions.

"I'm excited to join the AstroTurf team and continue to be a turf resource and provider to Wisconsin schools, communities, and clubs across the state," said Anderson.

AstroTurf Great Lakes is proud to expand its footprint in Wisconsin under Anderson's leadership and looks forward to building lasting partnerships with organizations seeking top-tier synthetic turf systems. Anderson's addition reflects AstroTurf Great Lakes' commitment to excellence, growth, and community engagement.

About AstroTurf Great Lakes

AstroTurf Great Lakes is the exclusive distributor of AstroTurf products in Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. With over 30 years of synthetic field

experience, our focus is on Safety, Performance, Consistency and Durability. AstroTurf Great Lakes strives to deliver the highest performing products with owner satisfaction.

SOURCE AstroTurf