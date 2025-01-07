Think Consulting Hires Veteran Media Expert Todd Parkin As Managing Director Of Media And VP Of Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Joe PolingBALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Think Consulting , a premier consulting firm dedicated to providing exceptional strategic leadership and business solutions, announced today that it has hired veteran media executive Todd Parkin as Managing Director of Media and Vice President of Growth.Parkin will oversee and expand Think's Media consulting services division, which specializes in advising media networks including broadcast and sports networks, streaming companies and studios.“Todd is an innovator and transformative force in the media landscape,” said Joe Poling , Think's President and Chief Revenue Officer.“With 24 years in the broadcast industry, he brings vast experience to our team and has worked for top-tier entertainment companies that include Bally's Sports Networks, MGM Studios and Sinclair Broadcasting. He will put that experience to work at Think by building a media consulting services division that will rival the biggest players in the industry.”Prior to joining Think, Parkin was Senior Vice President of Sports Operations at Bally's Sports Networks where he managed one of the largest sports media portfolios in the country. Under Parkin's leadership, Bally's delivered more than 11,000 live events annually, supporting the operations of 42 professional sports teams. In 2020, Parkin was Vice President of Ad Sales, Pricing and Strategy at Bally's where he helped generate more than $400 million in annual revenue.Before Bally's, Parkin worked at MGM Studios as Senior Vice President of Domestic Networks where he led operations for their US network portfolio as well as spearheaded the launch of two digital networks, generating $44 million in new revenue. He also started and led a digital marketing venture within a major US broadcaster that targeted the automotive space and rocketed to $32 million in revenue in just three years.From 2009 to 2013, Parkin was CEO of PBC Broadcasting, a company he acquired and grew driving profit margin improvements from 24 percent to 36 percent and achieving consistent 5 to 7 percent year-over-year revenue growth in the face of intense competition.“My mission is straightforward: continue to build Think's media and entertainment consulting services so it is recognized as a leader in the space,” said Parkin, a software engineer by training, who holds an MBA from UCLA Anderson School of Management and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of California, Santa Barbara.“I see plenty of opportunities where we can add value.”Parkin noted that revenue is“being divided up into smaller and smaller buckets making it more difficult for some of the legacy companies to survive. So, they need to get their cost structures in order. That's what Think is very good at doing, helping and guiding companies in industries that are in transition.”About Think ConsultingFounded in 2004, Think is a national management consulting firm serving both the private and public sectors. Think is a transformative partner that helps clients bridge the gap between the company they are today and the company they want to become. Founded on the principles of trust and reliability, we approach every challenge with a fighting spirit and the resolve required to redefine the standard for operational excellence across sectors and at any life cycle stage of business. Our team comprises senior executives with deep experience in Technology, Human Capital, Operations and diverse industry knowledge and perspective. Simply put, our advisor-experts supercharge transformation and the right structuring. To learn more visit us at .

