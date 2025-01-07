Experience Winter Magic With Days Inn: Your Gateway To Unforgettable Canadian Getaways

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover Winter Activities, Festivals and Family-Friendly Fun Across Canada

TORONTO, ON, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the crisp winter air settles across Canada, there's no better time to plan your next getaway. Whether seeking thrilling outdoor activities, festive celebrations, or a peaceful winter retreat, Days Inn locations across the country are your ticket to exploring Canada's most beloved winter destinations.

Outdoor Adventures Await

Winter enthusiasts will find themselves at the heart of adventure with convenient Days Inn locations near some of Canada's best outdoor destinations. Whether you're enjoying the slopes, snowshoeing, or taking in the winter landscapes, our hotels provide easy access to the top activities of the season.

Days Inn by Wyndham Vancouver Downtown, BC , is just a short drive from Grouse Mountain in North Vancouver. Here, you can enjoy the newly launched Blue Grouse Gondola and a variety of winter activities, including skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, and the fun-filled Sliding Zone .

With the newly opened Northeast Regional Park and its family-friendly outdoor skating rink nearby, Days Inn by Wyndham Airdrie, AB , is the perfect place for your winter getaway. After a day of fun activities, unwind and recharge in the hotel's warm and inviting atmosphere.

At Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham Fort Saskatchewan, AB , comfort is just the beginning of your winter adventure. Located near the Fort Saskatchewan Nordic Ski Club , the hotel offers easy access to groomed cross-country trails, snowshoeing and skating, or a peaceful winter walk through the River Valley .

For family-friendly fun, Days Inn by Wyndham Red Deer, AB , offers easy access to Canyon Ski Resort , Alberta's largest non-mountain winter sports destination. Whether hitting the slopes at the Terrain Park or gliding through the Snow Tube Park , there is endless enjoyment for everyone.

The award-winning Days Inn by Wyndham Regina, SK , is the perfect place to rest your head after a day of skiing or snowboarding at Mission Ridge Winter Park in Fort Qu'Appelle. With a wide variety of trails and a tube park for extra fun, this is a must-visit destination for winter lovers.

Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham Brandon, MB , is conveniently located near Spruce Woods Provincial Park , where you can enjoy cross-country skiing, curling, hockey, ice skating, snowmobiling, snowshoeing, and tobogganing – a true winter playground for all ages.

Stay at Days Inn by Wyndham Barrie, ON , to visit Horseshoe Valley Resort . This popular winter destination offers skiing, snow tubing and scenic Nordic trails for cross-country skiing, fat biking and snowshoeing.

Festivals and Winter Wonders

Embrace the season with festive cheer at our locations, offering direct access to some of Canada's most iconic winter festivals. Immerse yourself in the charm of winter celebrations in cities and regions renowned for their festive atmosphere and seasonal events.

Days Inn by Wyndham Ottawa Downtown, ON , is the perfect location for experiencing the magic of Ottawa's Winterlude Festival . Here, you can discover awe-inspiring ice sculptures, vibrant live performances, exhilarating winter slides, and skating along the historic Rideau Canal .

For a memorable winter escape, Days Inn by Wyndham Levis, QC , places you near the iconic Carnaval de Quebec , the world's largest winter carnival. Enjoy the festivities with ice and snow sculptures, night parades, ice canoe races and musical performances.

Days Inn by Wyndham Fredericton, NB , is the ideal home base for those looking to celebrate FROSTival 2025 , Atlantic Canada's largest winter festival. With a mix of live music and art exhibitions to outdoor adventures like cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and sleigh rides, there is something for everyone.

Located in the picturesque Lunenburg Region , Days Inn by Wyndham Bridgewater Conference Centre, NS , offers access to winter activities such as skating, skiing, snowshoeing and hiking. After a day of adventure, end the night with a cozy bonfire.

Take in the beauty of winter at Days Inn by Wyndham Stephenville, NL , where you'll find the Whaleback Nordic Ski Club nearby. Enjoy cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and exciting fat biking opportunities in a breathtaking winter landscape.

Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham Summerside, PE , puts you close to the island's only alpine skill hill at Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park at Brookvale . The park offers a variety of winter activities including cross-country and alpine skiing, snowboarding, tubing and snowshoeing.

