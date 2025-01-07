Analysis Of The Exotic Companion Animals Markets In North America And Europe, 2018-2030

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America and Europe Exotic Companion Animal Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Animal Type, Route of Administration, Product, Indication, Distribution Channel, and Region, 2024 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America and Europe exotic companion animal market size was estimated at USD 1.30 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2024 to 2030.

The increasing pet humanization, rising medicalization rate, supportive R&D initiatives and the growing adoption of pet insurance coupled with combination of demographic trends and advancements in veterinary care is driving the market growth. According to the report published by PangoVet in May 2024, Approximately 17.6 million exotic pets are currently owned across 9 million American households. Among these, 26% are birds, and 51% are reptiles highlighting a substantial exotic pet population in the U.S.



As urbanization and apartment living become more prevalent, traditional pets like dogs and cats, which often require more space and care, are being supplemented by smaller, exotic species that are more suited to confined living spaces. Animals such as reptiles, birds, and small mammals like ferrets and hedgehogs are becoming popular choices, offering pet owners a sense of novelty and distinction. The rising awareness and acceptance of the therapeutic benefits of owning exotic pets also drives the market growth. Many studies have highlighted the psychological and emotional advantages of pet ownership, such as reduced stress and increased happiness.

According to the study published by National Institute of Health, animal interaction can reduce stress, lower blood pressure, and boost mood, while also reducing loneliness, increasing social support, and enhancing mood. This has led to a growing trend of acquiring exotic pets for companionship and mental health support. For instance, birds and reptiles are often praised for their calming presence and relatively low maintenance compared to more traditional pets. In addition, the increasing visibility of exotic pets in media and popular culture has normalized and even glamorized their ownership, further driving market demand.

Regulatory influences significantly impact the care and welfare of exotic animals, driving improvements in their treatment and increasing demand for veterinary services. In many regions, stringent regulations ensure pet owners provide proper nutrition, housing, and medical care. In the U.S., the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and the Office of Laboratory Animal Welfare (OLAW) are crucial in enforcing the Animal Welfare Act (AWA) and the Public Health Service (PHS) Policy.

These regulations set standards for humane treatment in various settings. Similarly, in the European Union, the Directorate-General for Health and Food Safety (DG SANTE) implements regulations like Directive 2010/63/EU, which governs the welfare of animals used in scientific research. The European Convention for the Protection of Pet Animals, a Council of Europe treaty, ensures pet welfare by setting standards for their breeding, care, keeping, and trade. These regulatory frameworks in both regions aim to uphold high standards of animal welfare through strict enforcement and oversight.

Market Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth and provides an analysis on the latest trends in each of the sub-segments from 2018 to 2030. For the purpose of this report, Grand View Research has segmented the North America & Europe exotic companion animal market on the basis of by animal type, by route of administration, by product, by indication, by distribution channel and region.



Animal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)



Small Mammals



Birds

Reptiles

By Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)



Oral



Topical

Injectable

By Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)



Pharmaceuticals



Parasiticides



Antibacterial



Medicated Feed Additives



Others (Antiviral)



Foods & Supplements

Others

By Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)



Bacterial infection



Parasitic infection



Orthopedic diseases

Others

By Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)



Veterinary Hospitals/Clinics



Retail

E-Commerce

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)



North America





U.S.





Canada



Mexico



Europe





UK





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





Denmark





Sweden Norway

Key Attributes