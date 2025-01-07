Linker Vision Unveils The Future Of Smart Cities At CES 2025: Showcasing Innovative VLM And Genai

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Linker Vision revealed its groundbreaking technologies at CES 2025, featuring its latest GenAI Observ platform, VLM (Vision Language Model), and LVM (Large Vision Model). The company showcased innovative applications in smart cities and sovereign AI, emphasizing how its GenAI technologies combined with the NVIDIA AI Blueprint for search and summarization powered by the NVIDIA Metropolis can be used to build video analytics AI agents that can deliver transformative solutions for smart city development.

Empowering GenAI with the Observ Platform and NVIDIA Technology

Linker Vision's collaboration with NVIDIA was a key highlight of the showcase. The Observ platform's video analytic system integrates with the

NVIDIA AI Blueprint for video search and summarization, leveraging large language models and large vision models for advanced image analysis. A unique feature is its ability to perform customized analysis based on user-defined caption prompts, generating structured outputs through Linker's Observ inference system. These technologies enable the Observ platform to process vast amounts of data in real-time, with applications in smart transportation, industrial monitoring, and incident prediction.

Linker also demonstrated how its proprietary VLM and LVM technologies provide intelligent decision-making and support for smart transportation. For example, the GenAI Observ platform enables cities to establish smart traffic alert systems. Leveraging VLM for real-time traffic footage analysis, the system can identify accident types, determine response routes, and coordinate emergency dispatch. This fosters seamless cross-agency collaboration, reduces incident response times, and demonstrates the transformative power of sovereign AI in smart city applications.

CEO: Merging Smart Technologies with Urban Vision

Linker Vision CEO Dr. Paul Shieh

stated: "Through the innovations of GenAI and VLM, we aim to demonstrate the immense potential of sovereign AI in smart city development. Integrating NVIDIA technologies, our solutions are becoming more efficient and valuable. The collaboration with NVIDIA showcases how smart technologies can align with urban visions to create meaningful and impactful changes."

For more information on Linker Vision's innovations and smart city applications, visit our website at:

.

SOURCE Linker Vision, Corp.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED