Construction Tech Review Names Safety Armor To Top 10 Construction Safety Solution List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Centurion Construction Management Solutions (C2MS)

emerged as a 2024 Top 10 Construction Safety Solution Provider by Construction Tech Review after an exhaustive evaluation by an expert panel of C-level executives, thought leaders, and our editorial board. C2MS's reputation and trust among customers and industry peers made them an easy choice based on their pioneering comprehensive safety management system.

"We are honored that Safety Armor is being recognized as a though leader in Construction Safety Management and how our powerful system saves time and money but most importantly brings home our workers each day," said Scott Wuestner, Founder and CEO of C2MS. "We are committed to creating a more efficient way of executing safety across large companies."

Construction Tech Review publishes its safety management Top 10 list on a yearly basis focusing on finding leading solutions across the construction industry. C2MS and Safety Armor will be featured on the cover the 2024 Safety Management edition.

Safety Armor was built on the powerful capabilities of Smartsheet, the leading enterprise work platform. Safety Armor is more than a software solution; it reflects C2MS's philosophy that safety requires an integrated approach of people, processes, and systems to create a culture of care.

Charles Davis, Co-Owner and VP of Operations/Risk Management Fly and Form Concrete Structures says "Safety Armor truly allows you to have Predictive Safety – Having that visibility of trends early is invaluable. You don't have to think and worry about where the data is going. It does it for you. That allows me to take better care of my people. That is the most important thing I do each day. Safety Armor is by far the best safety system on the market today."

About C2MS

C2MS provides custom construction management solutions built on Smartsheet software, the top collaborative work management software on the market today. Safety Armor for construction safety management and Centurion for construction management. The power of this collaboration enables construction companies to not only have a world class safety system but also software that can run the rest of their company systems creating tremendous value. C2MS is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business.

Media Contact:

Scott Wuestner

[email protected]

(703) 819-2258

SOURCE Centurion Construction Management Solutions (C2MS)

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED