WHO: Public Health Risks Remain Low Despite Global Respiratory Virus Spread

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Jan 7 (KUNA) -- The World Organization (WHO) confirmed on Tuesday that the spread of respiratory viruses globally remains within expected seasonal levels, adding that health risks are currently considered low despite reported cases in the United States and China.

Stressing that "No emergency declarations and no emergency response is triggered," WHO spokesperson Margret Harris emphasized that while individual cases such as the first reported death in the United States on January 6 are being monitored, they do not significantly alter the global risk assessment.

The WHO noted that recent data from China reported by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC) on January 2 has showed an increase in common respiratory infections.

However this increase is expected for the winter's seasonal influenza, according to WHO, as pneumonia and COVID-19 have been noted among the respiratory infections. China's surveillance system has detected over 30 percent positivity for seasonal influenza.

"Although there is an increase in respiratory infections, hospitalizations remain below last year's levels, and no emergency response measures have been initiated," Harris confirmed.

The WHO also clarified that the human metapneumovirus (HMPV), causing recent respiratory infections, is not new. It was first identified in 2001 and is a common virus that circulates during winter and spring. It typically causes mild cold-like symptoms, but can be more severe in vulnerable populations, such as newborns the elderly and those with weakened immune systems.

WHO's global surveillance also highlights a rise in seasonal influenza in Asia, Europe, Africa and parts of the Caribbean, adding that this aligns with the expected seasonal patterns.

The WHO recommended strengthening surveillance systems, sharing data among countries and ensuring preparedness for any potential changes in virus behavior. It also advised public health measures, such as vaccination, hand hygiene and staying home when symptomatic to prevent further spread. (end)

imk







