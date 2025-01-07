Catalyst Power Launches Cleaner, More Sustainable Cogeneration Combined Heat And Power System Service In Connecticut And Massachusetts

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Catalyst Power Provides Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Systems that Generate Significant Savings and Reduced Emissions

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Power Holdings LLC ("Catalyst," "Company"), an independent integrated provider of retail and cleaner energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector, is expanding the availability and service of its cogeneration systems , also known as combined heat and power ("CHP") systems, to Connecticut and Massachusetts. Cogeneration systems produce heat and electricity simultaneously from the same energy source and can reach over 90% thermal efficiency

by recovering otherwise wasted thermal energy to produce on-site heating or cooling. Leveraging its joint venture announced last year with Cogeneration specialist OHA Power, Catalyst Power's cogeneration systems have been installed for small and mid-sized businesses in New York and New Jersey.

"Cogeneration is the most straightforward solution for Connecticut and Massachusetts building owners that need to replace aging boilers and heating systems. Supported by tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act as well as state policy, cogeneration customers can save significant money today and for decades into the future. Connecticut and Massachusetts are ideal places for this solution-with aging buildings, high cost of energy, and many heating and cooling intensive industries (logistics, data centers, pharmaceuticals) and city centers with aggressive climate goals like Boston's Climate Action Plan , cogeneration is a fantastic investment in the future," said Gabe Phillips, CEO of Catalyst Power.

In addition to cogeneration modules that produce electricity and heat, Catalyst Power cogeneration projects typically replace major boiler room equipment, including boilers, water heaters, and chilled water systems. These upgrades are complemented by implementing a modular, "inside the fence" cogeneration system funded, owned and operated by Catalyst Power.



Businesses interested in partnering with Catalyst Power or learning more can contact:

Web:

Phone: 1-888-789-7250

Email: [email protected]

About Catalyst Power Holdings LLC:

Catalyst Power Holdings LLC

is an independent energy solutions provider specializing in integrating retail electricity with complementary cleaner energy solutions designed to help commercial and industrial companies reduce costs and generate revenue with no upfront investment. Catalyst Power's suite of cleaner energy solutions includes customized Connected Microgrid solutions, rooftop solar, energy storage, EV Charging, and community solar. Catalyst Power specializes in serving middle-market commercial and industrial end-use customers. Catalyst Power is a portfolio company of BP Energy Partners, LLC. More info: .

About BP Energy Partners:

BP Energy Partners is a Dallas, Texas-based lower-middle market private equity firm that invests alongside entrepreneurs, family-owned businesses, and companies through growth equity and buyout transactions. The firm focuses on energy and energy-intensive industries and companies that generate returns and reduce emissions. Investment themes include Value-Add Infrastructure, the Natural Gas Value Chain, Electrification, and Environmental Management. Founded in 2013 and initially sponsored by T. Boone Pickens, BPEP manages over $600 million in committed capital.

For more information, visit

.

SOURCE Catalyst Power

