Stellantis Partners With Dspace To Accelerate Cloud-Based Development Of Vehicles

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Stellantis Partners with dSPACE to Accelerate Cloud-based Development of



Partnership with dSPACE will provide Stellantis with a powerful simulation to drive faster and higher-quality software innovations

Cloud-based development, integration and validation enable Stellantis engineers to start testing and developing software up to a year before production hardware is available dSPACE solutions are integral to the Stellantis Virtual Engineering Workbench (VEW), streamlining software development cycles

AMSTERDAM, January 7, 2025 – Stellantis, one of the world's leading automakers, and dSPACE, a leader in simulation and validation solutions, today announced they have signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aimed at accelerating the cloud-based development of Stellantis vehicles.

The collaboration will integrate dSPACE's VEOS platform for Software-in-the-Loop (SIL) testing into the Stellantis Virtual Engineering Workbenc h (VEW), enabling faster, scalable development of customer-focused features.

The VEW empowers Stellantis engineers worldwide to refine software early in development, leveraging virtual environments to develop, integrate, test and optimize up to a year before hardware becomes available. On its new technology platforms, 80-85% of testing is done on SIL platforms using continuous integration and testing methodologies, enabling the delivery of new vehicle software in under two years, significantly reducing time-to-market and enhancing product quality.

The Stellantis software strategy is built on three AI-powered technology platforms – STLA Brain, STLA SmartCockpit and STLA AutoDrive, which will debut on select vehicles in 2025. These platforms, developed on the VEW, ensure agile feature delivery across Stellantis' 14 iconic brands.

“The integration of dSPACE tools into our Virtual Engineering Workbench will allow us to deliver innovative features faster, meeting customer expectations and enhancing their driving experience,” said Yves Bonnefont, Stellantis Chief Software Officer.“This collaboration is pivotal in realizing our vision for intelligent, connected vehicles and providing customers with continuous improvements via over-the-air updates.”

“The use of our products on the new Stellantis technology platforms enables us to gather direct customer input and feedback. This close collaboration will help us advance our software products and provide the most sophisticated and efficient tool chain for the validation of software-defined vehicles, enabling early integration and seamless combination of SIL and HIL test methods,” said Carsten Hoff, CEO at dSPACE.

The Stellantis VEW features a first-of-its-kind Virtual Cockpit, which helps accelerate development cycles by up to 100 times compared to traditional methods. With over 3,800 active unique daily users, it exemplifies Stellantis' commitment to innovation, sustainability and delivering high-quality customer experiences.

The implementation of the proposed non-binding MOU is subject to a definitive agreement.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world's leading automakers aiming to provide clean, safe and affordable freedom of mobility to all. It's best known for its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Stellantis is executing its Dare Forward 2030, a bold strategic plan that paves the way to achieve the ambitious target of becoming a carbon net zero mobility tech company by 2038, with single-digit percentage compensation of the remaining emissions, while creating added value for all stakeholders. For more information, visit .

For more information, contact:

About dSPACE

dSPACE is a leading provider of simulation and validation solutions worldwide for developing connected, autonomous, and electrically powered vehicles. The company's range of end-to-end solutions are used particularly by automotive manufacturers and their suppliers to test the software and hardware components in their new vehicles long before a new model is allowed on the road. Not only is dSPACE a sought-after partner in vehicle development, engineers also rely on our know-how at dSPACE when it comes to aerospace and industrial automation. Our portfolio ranges from end-to-end solutions for simulation and validation to engineering and consulting services as well as training and support. With more than 2,800 employees worldwide, dSPACE is headquartered in Paderborn, Germany; has three project centers in Germany; and serves customers through its regional companies in the USA, the UK, France, Japan, China, Croatia, Korea, India and Sweden.

For more information, contact:

