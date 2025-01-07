(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Palomino Productions presents: An Evening with The Outsiders with special guests C. Thomas Howell, Leif Garrett & Darren Dalton.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Palomino Productions, Inc. is proud to present, "An Evening with The Outsiders".January 16, 2025Historic Lobo Theater in Albuquerque, New MexicoEvening will include special guests original cast members: C. Thomas Howell (Ponyboy Curtis), Leif Garrett (Bob), and Darren Dalton (Randy).Following the screening of the original icon film, The Outsiders, is an interactive Q&A session with the special guests and audience members. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to hear behind-the-scenes stories of this iconic 1980's film and ask questions to the actors who brought this classic coming-of-age tale to life.Attendees will have the chance to meet these 80's icons and get autographs during a special meet-and-greet session. A limited number of VIP tickets are available, which include premium seating, a group photo op with the cast, and early entry.Don't miss this unforgettable event! Tickets are on sale now and expected to sell out quickly. Visit to secure your seats for "An Evening with The Outsiders."If you would like to learn more about this event or the guests attending, please contact ...

