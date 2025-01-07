Ads4seo Launches CSS In Europe For Google Shopping Ads Campaigns

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ads4Seo, a leading digital marketing agency specialising in Ads, is proud to announce the launch of its Comparison Shopping Service (CSS) in Europe. This innovative service is designed to help retailers maximise the performance of their Google Shopping Ads campaigns while reducing costs and increasing visibility across the Google Shopping platform.



As part of the EU's effort to foster competition and fairness in online shopping, the launch of Ads4Seo's CSS comes at a crucial time, offering European merchants a competitive edge. By leveraging Ads4Seo's CSS, retailers can now list their products on Google Shopping at a reduced cost, thanks to the ability to bypass Google's default Shopping Ads platform fees.



Key Benefits of Ads4Seo's CSS:



.Cost Reduction: Merchants will experience significant savings as they only pay for Ads4Seo's CSS platform fees, rather than Google's standard Shopping Ads fees.

.Increased Visibility: Products will be featured prominently across Google Shopping, leading to greater exposure and higher potential sales.

.Enhanced Performance: With Ads4Seo's expertise in Google Ads and CSS management, businesses can expect optimised Shopping Ads campaigns that drive higher ROI and better performance metrics.

.Seamless Integration: Ads4Seo's CSS integrates seamlessly with existing Google Shopping campaigns, providing a hassle-free setup and management experience.



“We're thrilled to bring our Comparison Shopping Service to European retailers,” said Adrian Benzar, Director of Sales of Ads4Seo.“Our mission is to help businesses succeed by lowering their cost-per-click (CPC) and enhancing the effectiveness of their Google Shopping Ads. By leveraging our CSS platform, merchants can now tap into Google Shopping with a more competitive, cost-efficient solution."



About Ads4Seo:



Ads4Seo is a premier digital marketing agency specialising in Google Ads, with a strong focus on driving eCommerce success through effective campaign management and optimisation. The company provides comprehensive solutions for businesses seeking to enhance their digital presence, improve ROI, and increase conversions through strategic paid search campaigns.



For more information on Ads4Seo's CSS for Google Shopping Ads or to start using the service, visit



