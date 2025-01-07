Russia Is Forced To Redeploy Units From Other Areas To Kursk Region - NG Spokesman

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces are forced to transfer their units to the Kursk region to strengthen the group.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on television by National Guard spokesman Ruslan Muzychuk.

“What we are seeing now has an effect not only in the north of Kharkiv region, on the enemy's activity along the border with Sumy region, but also in other areas of the front. Because the enemy is forced to pull its units from the southern directions and from other directions to strengthen the group in the Kursk region,” he said.

According to Muzychuk, the Kursk operation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and other units is aimed at creating unfavorable conditions for the enemy forces deployed in this area and disrupting its logistics.

“Now we see, even this day, that the activity of our Armed Forces is aimed at holding this area, this initiative. As for the enemy's activity, in particular in the north of Kharkiv region, or the activity of its sabotage and reconnaissance groups, in general, this trend has decreased in those parts of the border where our units together with the State Border Guard Service are performing tasks,” the spokesman added.

He noted that the threat of enemy subversive reconnaissance groups has not disappeared, but the Defense Forces are monitoring the situation regarding their activity. Muzychuk also noted that the occupiers often resort to information and psychological operations.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in the five months since the start of the Kursk operation, Russia has lost more than 38,000 military personnel, including about 15,000 killed.

Photo: MINISTRY OF INTERNAL AFFAIRS