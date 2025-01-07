Emmy-Nominated Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson Teams Up With Tovala To Ditch The Dinner Drama--Making Mealtime Happier For Modern Families

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This partnership, showcased in an omnichannel ad campaign, highlights Tovala's commitment to simplifying mealtime and lessening the daily burden of getting dinner on the table, all while celebrating the joy of great food-without the work. Jesse, a real-life Tovala customer, brings his passion and relatability to this mission, showing people everywhere that you don't need to spend hours to enjoy a delicious, home-cooked meal.

"At Tovala, we're revolutionizing convenience without ever compromising on quality," says Tovala CEO and co-founder David Rabie. "Jesse brings this to life with his incredible humor and authenticity, perfectly reflecting our mission. He balances a thriving career and family life while still enjoying fresh, flavorful meals-a true embodiment of what we stand for. Together, we're showing the world that home cooking can be effortless, delicious and within reach, even on the busiest days."

Jesse shared his excitement about the partnership, saying, "I chose to partner with Tovala because their food is amazing, and they truly make my life easier. With my busy schedule, I need convenient options for my family, but I love a fresh cooked meal. Tovala helps me manage the chaos by keeping us all happy and fed. We get to enjoy fresh, home-cooked meals without any of the work."

At the heart of this partnership is Tovala's unique meal delivery service, which combines fresh, chef-prepared meals with smart oven technology. Meals come pre-chopped, prepped and ready to transform into hot, flavorful dishes-all with the simple scan of a QR code. In just 25 minutes or less, the Tovala Smart Oven handles the cooking, delivering restaurant-quality flavors while saving valuable time in the kitchen. Perfect for busy people juggling demanding schedules or foodies seeking high-quality, exciting meals, Tovala makes gourmet dining effortless and stress-free.

Tovala is available throughout the continental U.S. and can be purchased online at tovala . You can find Jesse's favorite meals at . To learn more visit Tovala's website and follow @tovalafood on Instagram and Facebook .

About Tovala

Tovala is a leader in the meal delivery space, offering a unique twist on traditional meal services by combining chef-crafted meals with smart oven technology. With the simple scan of a QR code, customers can enjoy fresh, pre-prepped meals that cook automatically, creating a seamless, stress-free dining experience. The Tovala app expands this convenience by unlocking hundreds of chef-tested recipes and enabling the smart oven to scan and cook over 1,000 name-brand groceries perfectly with one touch.

