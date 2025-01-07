Kupiansk Sector: Ukrainian Military Denies Capture Of Lozova By Enemy
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Khortytsia Group of Forces has not received any reports regarding the capture of Lozova in the Izium district of the Kharkiv region by the Russian troops.
Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for Ukraine's Khortytsia Group of Forces, announced this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.
"Regarding Lozova. I cannot confirm the source of information regarding the capture of Lozova. Reports from the area contradict this. There is currently no evidence of serious combat clashes there," he stated.
As Ukrinform reported, the Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsk sector have not yet posed a direct threat to the city.
Photo: Ukraine's General Staff
