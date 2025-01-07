Trucx And GTS Announce Partnership To Empower Sales Partners With Superior CX Baselining And Insights Offering

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EXTON, PA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- truCX , the leading Customer Experience (CX) optimization platform, has partnered with GTS , a top-tier and cybersecurity services distributor, to revolutionize the way sales partners, working with GTS, approach CX baselining and insights.This strategic partnership aims to equip GTS extensive of sales partners with cutting-edge tools and insights, enabling them to excel in the dynamic CX landscape of 2025 and beyond.As businesses prioritize exceptional customer experiences to drive growth and loyalty, the truCX platform has emerged as the gold standard for CX discovery and strategy. The collaboration with GTS will ensure that sales partners gain unprecedented access to truCX's advanced capabilities, empowering them to deliver actionable insights and solutions tailored to their customers' unique needs.A Catalyst for Sales Partner SuccessThrough this partnership, all sales partners under GTS will benefit from:.Access to the truCX Platform: Partners can leverage truCX's robust CX baselining tools to identify key improvement areas and drive meaningful change for their customers..Comprehensive Training and Support: GTS and truCX will provide hands-on demo's and CX workshops, ensuring sales partners are well-equipped to harness the platform's full potential..Enhanced Customer Engagement: With truCX's data-driven insights, partners can foster deeper customer relationships by addressing pain points and delivering exceptional value.Driving CX Excellence in 2025 and Beyond“Our partnership with GTS is a pivotal step in our mission to democratize world-class CX baselining,” said Richard Tarity, Founder & CEO of truCX.“By combining our platform's innovative capabilities with GTS's extensive network and expertise in contact center and CX solutions, we're creating unparalleled opportunities for sales partners to thrive in an ever-evolving market.”Mark Stackpoole, CEO of GTS, added,“This collaboration represents a significant milestone for our sales partners. By integrating truCX's cutting-edge technology into their go-to-market service and consulting offerings, they'll be better positioned to meet and exceed their customers' expectations, setting the stage for long-term success.”Transforming the Future of CX DiscoveryWith this partnership, truCX and GTS are setting a new standard for collaboration in the CX space. Sales partners can now confidently navigate the complexities of CX baselining, ensuring their customers are well-prepared to adopt the latest technological offerings that drive business growth.About truCXtruCX is an innovative customer experience (CX) optimization platform centered around critical moments, business insights and intuitive journeys. Built around pivotal touchpoints and actionable intelligence, truCX empowers organizations to assess, refine, and elevate their CX strategies with precision. Leveraging a robust data-driven approach and industry-leading CX design thinking, truCX helps organizations make confident, informed decisions from cross-functional teams enabling your organization to enhance employee experience, deepen customer loyalty, and accelerate continuous improvement and measurable success.About GTSGTS is a leading technology services distributor(TSD) focused on emerging CX and cybersecurity technologies and solutions, while staying deeply committed to its existing connectivity, cloud, and UC offerings. GTS provides technology advisors with top solutions and support, helping them achieve excellent results for business clients of all sizes. Founded in 2002 in Michigan, GTS has grown from two employees to a diverse team serving over 650 advisors and 6,000 global customers. They specialize in consultative technology solutions with a service-centric approach, differentiating GTS from other TSD's and fueling evolution as one of the fastest-growing TSD firms in the USA.

