Ashoka University Sparks Scientific Curiosity with High School Outreach for Immunology

Sonipat, Haryana, January 6, 2025 — Ashoka University, India's premier interdisciplinary higher education and research-focused institution, hosted a High School outreach event as part of its Global ImmunoCourse (GIC), welcoming 60 enthusiastic students from Government Senior Secondary School Jakholi, Kendriya Vidyalaya, and Delhi Public School on December 21, 2024. This event, supported by the Trivedi School of Biosciences of Ashoka University, was specially designed to ignite passion in immunology through engaging lectures and hands-on activities. Throughout the event, the Master's students attending the GIC served as the primary medium of communication with the school kids, ensuring that complex scientific concepts were presented in an approachable and engaging manner.



This High School Outreach by Ashoka University was part of the Global ImmunoCourse (GIC) 2024 event, organised by Professor Imroze Khan, Assistant Dean of Research, Ashoka University, Professor Dipyaman Ganguly, Trivedi School of Biosciences, Ashoka University, Dipendra Nath Basu, Simon-Ashoka Early Career Fellow, Ashoka University, Professor Carla Rothlin and Sourav Ghosh both from Yale School of Medicine, from December 13 to 23, 2024 where students with a keen interest in immunology participated and gained comprehensive introduction to the foundational knowledge of the field through discussions and lectures from leading experts. These participants helped the school students understand complex scientific concepts on Immunology, and addressed their queries, thereby igniting their curiosity for the field.



The school students got the opportunity to discuss career pathways in Science with leading faculty from Yale, Michigan and Ashoka University. Post the inauguration by Dr. Rama Akondy, Associate Professor at Ashoka University, Dr. Lindsey Hughes, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Michigan, USA and the lead instructor of the High School Outreach, Carla Rothlin, Dorys McConnell Duberg Professor of Immunobiology and Professor of Pharmacology at Yale School of Medicine and Sourav Ghosh, Professor of Neurology and Professor of Pharmacology at Yale School of Medicine introduced students to the immune system, delving into topics such as innate versus adaptive immunity, the role of pathogens, and the vital function of antibodies.



Students also got the unique opportunity to explore antigen-antibody specificity using 3D-printed models, which facilitated a deeper understanding of how antibodies bind to pathogens and the diversity of immune responses among individuals. They also learned about immunological memory and vaccines, explaining how primary and secondary immune responses protect against diseases and highlighting the success of vaccination campaigns, such as the eradicating smallpox.



Interactive activities brought concepts to life, with students participating in a herd immunity simulation. Using balls as proxies for pathogens, they visualized how vaccination levels impact disease spread, making the concept of community immunity tangible and memorable.



On this unique outreach programme, Imroze Khan, Associate Professor at Department of Biology, Ashoka University said, “Through initiatives like these, we aim to spark curiosity and inspire the next generation of scientists. It is incredibly rewarding to see these young students engage with complex scientific concepts and recognize the potential of immunology as a field of study and future careers.”



Prof. Sourav Ghosh from Yale University, who is also one of the key organizers of GIC, said, “The High School outreach is a powerful reminder of the importance of fostering scientific curiosity at an early age. By connecting students with leading experts as well as senior students from the field, Ashoka University has provided a unique opportunity for high school students to explore complex immunology concepts while also gaining insight into potential career paths in the field.”



Prof Anurag Agrawal, Head, Koita Center for Digital Health and Dean, BioSciences and Health Research, Trivedi School of Biosciences, Ashoka University said, “We are proud that the Trivedi School of Biosciences supported this initiative as we are dedicated to creating opportunities for young minds to engage with cutting-edge science and research. Such outreach helps bridge the gap between academic expertise and budding curiosity, showcasing the transformative potential of science in education.”



Prof. Somak Raychaudhury, Vice Chancellor, Ashoka University, said, “At Ashoka University, we are committed to providing students with opportunities which enhances their depth and breadth of scientific understanding. This outreach reflects our belief in creating pathways for young minds to connect with real-world research, fostering critical thinking and curiosity about the role of science in shaping our lives and future."

The event is one among many that showcase Ashoka University’s commitment to making science accessible and engaging, helping inspire a love for science among young learners. The platform not only sparked curiosity but also provided an invaluable opportunity for young minds to engage directly with experts, making science both accessible and inspiring.





