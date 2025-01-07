Eaton to Showcase Advanced Life Safety Solutions at Intersec Dubai 2025

(MENAFN- teamlewis) DUBAI – Intelligent power management company Eaton, will participate at Intersec Dubai 2025, which is set to take place between 14-16 January. Eaton will highlight its advanced solutions that have become benchmarks in building safety across critical sectors, including commercial real estate, oil and gas, utilities, and industrial facilities. The company’s participation underscores its commitment to the Middle East’s evolving safety landscape, where infrastructure investment and regulatory compliance are at the forefront.



At Intersec Dubai, Eaton will present its industry-recognized Building Safety Management System (BSMS). This integrated platform enables real-time monitoring and centralized control of emergency lighting and fire detection systems, ensuring compliance with international safety standards, including BS 5266 and EN 1838. BSMS empowers building operators to manage safety effectively while optimizing response times during emergencies.



Eaton will also spotlight its DualGuard System, a proven emergency lighting and fire alarm solution engineered for the Middle East’s challenging environmental conditions. Additionally, attendees will experience Eaton’s adaptive evacuation systems, which dynamically adjust escape routes based on real-time hazard data, enhancing emergency response.



The Middle East is experiencing unprecedented infrastructure development, with the construction market projected to grow from USD 298 billion in 2023 to USD 401.17 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.9%. Simultaneously, the fire safety equipment market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8%, reaching USD 6,930.3 million by 2030, driven by stricter safety regulations and increased urbanization. Eaton’s solutions are tailored to meet the demands of this growing market, ensuring reliability and compliance in critical applications.



“Eaton has been a trusted partner in the Middle East for many years, providing life safety solutions that are built to perform under the toughest conditions,” said Qasem Noureddin, Managing Director, Eaton Middle East. “Our participation at Intersec Dubai reflects our ongoing commitment to helping our customers ensure the safety of their people and assets.”



Eaton’s technologies, including its Building Safety Management System and DualGuard System, provide building operators with tools to navigate evolving safety challenges while ensuring long-term operational efficiency. “We are proud to support the region’s infrastructure growth by offering solutions that deliver long-term value and protection,” added Qasem Noureddin. “Intersec Dubai is a key platform for us to engage with industry professionals and demonstrate how our products contribute to safer, more resilient buildings.”







MENAFN07012025007657016522ID1109062978