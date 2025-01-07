Aya Gold & Silver Reports Zgounder Near Pit And At-Depth High-Grade Silver Drill Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aya & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; OTCQX: AYASF) (“Aya” or the“Corporation”) is pleased to announce additional high-grade silver drill results from its at-depth drill exploration program at the Zgounder Silver Mine in the Kingdom of Morocco. Highlights (all intersections are in core lengths)

In the Eastern Zone near the open-pit area:





Hole ZG-RC-24-277 intercepted 2,425 g/t grams per tonne (“g/t”) silver (“Ag”) over 17.0 meters (“m”), including 6,311 g/t Ag over 5.0m



Hole ZG-RC-24-228 intercepted 1,356 g/t Ag over 20.0m, including 1,799 g/t Ag over 14.0m



Hole ZG-RC-24-345 intercepted 876 g/t Ag over including 2,018 g/t Ag over 5.0m Hole ZG-RC-24-154 intercepted 711g/t Ag over including 1,229 g/t Ag over 7.0m

In the Central Zone from the 1,950m level:





Hole DZG-SF-24-219 intercepted 321 g/t Ag over 21.0 m, and 396 g/t Ag over 11.0m

Hole DZG-SF-24-293 intercepted 1,119 g/t Ag over 6.0m, including 2,432 g/t Ag over 2.5m

At depth near the granite contact:





Hole ZG-SF-24-206 intercepted 1,071 g/t Ag over 3.5m, and 1,299 g/t Ag over 3.5m including 3,640 g/t Ag over 1.0m Hole ZG-SF-24-218 intercepted 636 g/t Ag over 11.0m including 1,560 g/t Ag over 4.0m 34,809m of the 2024 exploration program drilled year to date

“Today's high-grade silver drill results, particularly from holes ZG-RC-24-277 and ZG-RC-24-228, confirm the continuity of silver mineralization at Zgounder,” said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO.“The exceptional intercepts from these holes highlight the potential to significantly increase high-grade ounces within and near the open pit area, strengthening our confidence in expanding open-pit operations in the near term. Additionally, high-grade intercepts near the granite contact, such as ZG-SF-24-206 and ZG-SF-24-218, further emphasize the opportunity for resource expansion at depth. With four underground and one RC rig currently active, we anticipate a steady flow of results in the coming months to further enhance our understanding and resource potential.” Included in this release are results from 291 holes, which include 6 surface Diamond Drill (“DDH”), 99 underground DDH, 123 Reverse Circulation (“RC”), 41 T28 and 22 YAK holes (T28 and YAK: percussion drilling using an air-compressed hammer). For a full summary of today's results, refer to Appendix 1. Table 1 – Significant Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole ID From To Ag

(g/t) Length

(m)* Ag x width Underground DDH ZG-SF-24-206 273.5 277.0 1 071 3.5 3 748 ZG-SF-24-206 298.5 302.0 1 299 3.5 4 548 Including 298.5 299.5 3 640 1.0 3 640 ZG-SF-24-218 129.0 140.0 636 11.0 6 996 Including 133.0 137.0 1 560 4.0 6 238 DZG-SF-24-163 6.0 7.5 4 720 1.5 7 080 DZG-SF-24-187 28.5 38.0 493 9.5 4 682 DZG-SF-24-188 31.5 46.0 412 14.5 5 979 DZG-SF-24-219 13.5 34.5 321 21.0 6 736 DZG-SF-24-219 44.0 55.0 396 11.0 4 352 DZG-SF-24-293 34.0 40.0 1 119 6.0 6 712 Including 34.0 36.5 2 432 2.5 6 080 Surface RC ZG-RC-24-153 61.0 65.0 1 681 4.0 6 724 ZG-RC-24-154 19.0 38.0 711 19.0 13 512 Including 19.0 26.0 1 229 7.0 8 604 ZG-RC-24-167 0.0 7.0 1 153 7.0 8 068 Including 3.0 5.0 3 680 2.0 7 360 ZG-RC-24-168 24.0 40.0 609 16.0 9 748 Including 35.0 38.0 2 132 3.0 6 396 ZG-RC-24-169 20.0 42.0 485 22.0 10 680 Including 23.0 26.0 1 331 3.0 3 992 ZG-RC-24-220 1.0 20.0 211 19.0 4 016 ZG-RC-24-228 25.0 45.0 1 356 20.0 27 128 Including 28.0 42.0 1 799 14.0 25 192 ZG-RC-24-234 0.0 2.0 3 660 2.0 7 320 ZG-RC-24-234 6.0 7.0 7 040 1.0 7 040 ZG-RC-24-235 0.0 13.0 778 13.0 10 116 Including 0.0 1.0 6 880 1.0 6 880 ZG-RC-24-277 33.0 50.0 2 425 17.0 41 232 Including 37.0 42.0 6 311 5.0 31 556 ZG-RC-24-303 22.0 28.0 1 970 6.0 11 820 ZG-RC-24-318 8.0 17.0 1 143 9.0 10 284 Including 12.0 14.0 4 598 2.0 9 196 ZG-RC-24-318 35.0 47.0 580 12.0 6 965 Including 35.0 39.0 1 001 4.0 4 004 ZG-RC-24-345 15.0 31.0 876 16.0 14 016 Including 22.0 27.0 2 018 5.0 10 092 ZG-RC-24-347 26.0 29.0 2 369 3.0 7 108 ZG-RC-24-353 8.0 10.0 2 288 2.0 4 576 ZG-RC-24-355 0.0 20.0 555 20.0 11 092 Including 9.0 12.0 1 692 3.0 5 076



Figure 1: Location of Drill Results at Zgounder









Quality Assurance

For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one meter in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment (“Afrilab”) in Marrakech, Morocco. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy (“AAS”). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying.

For definition drilling using T28 drilling equipment, all individual samples represent 1.2m in length. Samples are assayed at either the Zgounder Mine laboratory or at Afrilab. At Afrilab, all samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying. At ZMSM, all samples are analyzed for silver only using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Rigorous quality controls (QaQc) are applied at both locations.

David Lalonde, B.Sc. P. Geo, Vice-President Exploration, is Aya Gold & Silver's Qualified Person and has reviewed this press release for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya's Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which, subject to the announcement of September 12, 2024, will be developed by Mx2 Mining, a new spinout gold-growth company.

Aya's management team has been focused on maximizing shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its operations, governance, and financial growth plans.

Forward-Looking Statements

Appendix 1 - Mineral Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole ID From To Ag Length (m)* Ag x width (g/t) Surface DDH ZG-24-103 9.0 10.5 92 1.5 138 ZG-24-103 12.0 13.5 88 1.5 132 ZG-24-107 20.0 21.0 144 1.0 144 ZG-24-108 8.0 9.5 96 1.5 144 ZG-24-108 13.0 14.0 104 1.0 104 ZG-24-109 46.5 51.0 175 4.5 786 ZG-24-109 60.0 61.5 88 1.5 132 ZG-24-109 68.5 69.5 80 1.0 80 Underground DDH ZG-SF-24-167 92.0 93.5 76 1.5 114 ZG-SF-24-196 214.5 215.0 76 0.5 38 ZG-SF-24-197 56.5 58.0 269 1.5 404 ZG-SF-24-197 65.5 66.5 184 1.0 184 ZG-SF-24-206 248.0 249.0 148 1.0 148 ZG-SF-24-206 273.5 277.0 1 071 3.5 3 748 ZG-SF-24-206 291.5 293.0 80 1.5 120 ZG-SF-24-206 298.5 302.0 1 299 3.5 4 548 Including 298.5 299.5 3 640 1.0 3 640 ZG-SF-24-206 308.0 309.0 156 1.0 156 ZG-SF-24-206 317.0 318.0 112 1.0 112 ZG-SF-24-218 129.0 140.0 636 11.0 6 996 Including 133.0 137.0 1 560 4.0 6 238 ZG-SF-24-241 115.5 116.0 124 0.5 62 DZG-SF-24-155 15.0 21.0 146 6.0 876 DZG-SF-24-159 1.5 7.5 146 6.0 876 DZG-SF-24-159 15.0 16.5 76 1.5 114 DZG-SF-24-159 33.0 34.0 100 1.0 100 DZG-SF-24-159 47.0 48.5 96 1.5 144 DZG-SF-24-160 7.5 9.0 84 1.5 126 DZG-SF-24-162 13.5 21.0 95 7.5 710 DZG-SF-24-162 34.5 36.0 93 1.5 140 DZG-SF-24-162 64.0 65.0 260 1.0 260 DZG-SF-24-163 1.5 4.5 108 3.0 324 DZG-SF-24-163 6.0 7.5 4 720 1.5 7 080 DZG-SF-24-163 13.5 15.0 384 1.5 576 DZG-SF-24-163 27.0 28.5 104 1.5 156 DZG-SF-24-165 46.0 47.0 240 1.0 240 DZG-SF-24-167 30.0 31.5 128 1.5 192 DZG-SF-24-167 36.0 37.5 104 1.5 156 DZG-SF-24-180 39.0 40.5 128 1.5 192 DZG-SF-24-185 1.5 3.0 1 008 1.5 1 512 DZG-SF-24-186 39.0 40.0 92 1.0 92 DZG-SF-24-187 28.5 38.0 493 9.5 4 682 Including 35.5 38.0 1 050 2.5 2 626 DZG-SF-24-188 31.5 46.0 412 14.5 5 979 Including 31.5 33.0 1 274 1.5 1 911 DZG-SF-24-189 29.5 32.5 144 3.0 432 DZG-SF-24-210 21.5 24.5 194 3.0 582 DZG-SF-24-210 30.0 31.0 300 1.0 300 DZG-SF-24-211 10.5 12.0 340 1.5 510 DZG-SF-24-218 20.0 21.5 312 1.5 468 DZG-SF-24-219 13.5 34.5 321 21.0 6 736 Including 20.0 21.0 3 310 1.0 3 310 DZG-SF-24-219 44.0 55.0 396 11.0 4 352 Including 44.0 46.5 1 117 2.5 2 792 DZG-SF-24-221 17.5 22.5 285 5.0 1 424 DZG-SF-24-224 14.0 18.0 655 4.0 2 618 Including 14.5 15.5 2 372 1.0 2 372 DZG-SF-24-224 51.0 52.5 144 1.5 216 DZG-SF-24-224 55.5 56.5 84 1.0 84 DZG-SF-24-226 57.0 60.0 299 3.0 896 DZG-SF-24-228 17.0 25.5 123 8.5 1 044 DZG-SF-24-228 31.5 33.0 88 1.5 132 DZG-SF-24-228 42.0 43.5 152 1.5 228 DZG-SF-24-228 46.0 47.0 160 1.0 160 DZG-SF-24-228 55.0 60.0 250 5.0 1 252 DZG-SF-24-248 18.0 19.5 116 1.5 174 DZG-SF-24-248 24.0 25.5 120 1.5 180 DZG-SF-24-248 28.5 31.0 144 2.5 360 DZG-SF-24-248 34.0 39.0 625 5.0 3 126 Including 34.5 35.5 2 194 1.0 2 194 DZG-SF-24-250 15.0 16.0 148 1.0 148 DZG-SF-24-250 22.5 24.0 184 1.5 276 DZG-SF-24-251 6.0 7.5 340 1.5 510 DZG-SF-24-251 15.5 19.5 227 4.0 906 DZG-SF-24-251 25.0 28.0 521 3.0 1 564 DZG-SF-24-252 18.5 20.0 128 1.5 192 DZG-SF-24-252 24.5 30.5 115 6.0 688 DZG-SF-24-254 13.0 14.5 248 1.5 372 DZG-SF-24-255 19.0 21.0 546 2.0 1 092 DZG-SF-24-255 27.0 28.0 88 1.0 88 DZG-SF-24-255 29.0 30.0 100 1.0 100 DZG-SF-24-255 33.5 34.5 204 1.0 204 DZG-SF-24-255 47.0 48.5 132 1.5 198 DZG-SF-24-256 20.5 22.0 84 1.5 126 DZG-SF-24-256 23.0 24.0 88 1.0 88 DZG-SF-24-256 26.0 27.0 84 1.0 84 DZG-SF-24-256 32.5 33.5 96 1.0 96 DZG-SF-24-256 34.5 35.5 84 1.0 84 DZG-SF-24-256 38.0 39.0 124 1.0 124 DZG-SF-24-257 24.5 27.5 320 3.0 960 DZG-SF-24-257 36.5 39.5 312 3.0 936 DZG-SF-24-257 44.0 47.0 188 3.0 564 DZG-SF-24-257 54.5 56.0 164 1.5 246 DZG-SF-24-258 39.5 40.5 112 1.0 112 DZG-SF-24-259 23.5 32.0 116 8.5 984 DZG-SF-24-259 42.0 43.0 200 1.0 200 DZG-SF-24-260 10.0 11.0 268 1.0 268 DZG-SF-24-260 37.0 38.5 184 1.5 276 DZG-SF-24-260 52.5 57.5 559 5.0 2 794 Including 52.5 53.0 4 080 0.5 2 040 DZG-SF-24-260 60.5 62.0 128 1.5 192 DZG-SF-24-261 47.0 48.0 1 208 1.0 1 208 Including 38.0 47.0 213 9.0 1 914 DZG-SF-24-261 58.0 59.0 92 1.0 92 DZG-SF-24-262 34.5 48.5 102 14.0 1 424 DZG-SF-24-263 30.5 40.0 109 9.5 1 036 DZG-SF-24-264 17.0 22.0 83 5.0 416 DZG-SF-24-264 51.5 54.5 112 3.0 336 DZG-SF-24-265 1.0 2.0 164 1.0 164 DZG-SF-24-265 6.0 7.0 320 1.0 320 DZG-SF-24-266 29.5 30.5 100 1.0 100 DZG-SF-24-266 32.5 34.0 100 1.5 150 DZG-SF-24-267 21.5 22.5 152 1.0 152 DZG-SF-24-267 26.0 27.0 148 1.0 148 DZG-SF-24-267 42.0 43.0 76 1.0 76 DZG-SF-24-267 54.0 55.0 84 1.0 84 DZG-SF-24-280 24.0 25.5 140 1.5 210 DZG-SF-24-280 31.5 33.0 288 1.5 432 DZG-SF-24-293 34.0 40.0 1 119 6.0 6 712 Including 34.0 36.5 2 432 2.5 6 080 DZG-SF-24-294 43.5 45.0 284 1.5 426 DZG-SF-24-294 54.0 55.5 276 1.5 414 DZG-SF-24-299 1.5 3.0 348 1.5 522 DZG-SF-24-331 47.0 48.0 80 1.0 80 DZG-SF-24-331 51.0 52.0 116 1.0 116 DZG-SF-24-331 56.0 57.0 104 1.0 104 DZG-SF-24-333 45.0 50.0 254 5.0 1 268 DZG-SF-24-334 10.5 13.5 188 3.0 564 DZG-SF-24-334 16.5 18.0 80 1.5 120 DZG-SF-24-335 10.0 11.5 528 1.5 792 DZG-SF-24-335 16.0 17.5 608 1.5 912 DZG-SF-24-335 31.5 40.5 214 9.0 1 926 Surface RC ZG-RC-24-138 27.0 28.0 536 1.0 536 ZG-RC-24-138 37.0 40.0 247 3.0 740 ZG-RC-24-153 61.0 65.0 1 681 4.0 6 724 ZG-RC-24-154 0.0 15.0 220 15.0 3 304 ZG-RC-24-154 19.0 38.0 711 19.0 13 512 Including 19.0 26.0 1 229 7.0 8 604 ZG-RC-24-154 42.0 43.0 140 1.0 140 ZG-RC-24-154 49.0 50.0 148 1.0 148 ZG-RC-24-166 67.0 69.0 180 2.0 360 ZG-RC-24-167 0.0 7.0 1 153 7.0 8 068 Including 3.0 5.0 3 680 2.0 7 360 ZG-RC-24-168 2.0 3.0 184 1.0 184 ZG-RC-24-168 24.0 40.0 609 16.0 9 748 Including 35.0 38.0 2 132 3.0 6 396 ZG-RC-24-169 20.0 42.0 485 22.0 10 680 Including 23.0 26.0 1 331 3.0 3992 ZG-RC-24-179 36.0 38.0 156 2.0 312 ZG-RC-24-182 25.0 26.0 140 1.0 140 ZG-RC-24-194 3.0 4.0 200 1.0 200 ZG-RC-24-194 6.0 7.0 76 1.0 76 ZG-RC-24-195 11.0 14.0 644 3.0 1 932 ZG-RC-24-219 14.0 23.0 213 9.0 1 913 ZG-RC-24-219 45.0 46.0 816 1.0 816 ZG-RC-24-220 1.0 20.0 211 19.0 4 016 ZG-RC-24-220 56.0 57.0 440 1.0 440 ZG-RC-24-221 4.0 5.0 432 1.0 432 ZG-RC-24-221 10.0 16.0 122 6.0 732 ZG-RC-24-221 18.0 19.0 116 1.0 116 ZG-RC-24-221 24.0 25.0 88 1.0 88 ZG-RC-24-221 55.0 56.0 92 1.0 92 ZG-RC-24-222 1.0 2.0 96 1.0 96 ZG-RC-24-222 3.0 5.0 106 2.0 212 ZG-RC-24-222 8.0 27.0 127 19.0 2 408 ZG-RC-24-222 30.0 31.0 172 1.0 172 ZG-RC-24-228 10.0 11.0 116 1.0 116 ZG-RC-24-228 25.0 45.0 1 356 20.0 27 128 Including 28.0 42.0 1 799 14.0 25 192 ZG-RC-24-228 79.0 80.0 76 1.0 76 ZG-RC-24-229 54.0 55.0 100 1.0 100 ZG-RC-24-234 0.0 2.0 3 660 2.0 7 320 ZG-RC-24-234 6.0 7.0 7 040 1.0 7 040 ZG-RC-24-235 0.0 13.0 778 13.0 10 116 Including 0.0 1.0 6 880 1.0 6 880 ZG-RC-24-236 0.0 1.0 380 1.0 380 ZG-RC-24-237 6.0 12.0 192 6.0 1 152 ZG-RC-24-239 1.0 6.0 442 5.0 2 208 ZG-RC-24-247 26.0 35.0 185 9.0 1 668 ZG-RC-24-249 46.0 47.0 156 1.0 156 ZG-RC-24-250 10.0 11.0 128 1.0 128 ZG-RC-24-250 13.0 14.0 84 1.0 84 ZG-RC-24-250 17.0 18.0 76 1.0 76 ZG-RC-24-250 19.0 20.0 84 1.0 84 ZG-RC-24-250 40.0 41.0 476 1.0 476 ZG-RC-24-250 72.0 73.0 680 1.0 680 ZG-RC-24-258 1.0 3.0 214 2.0 428 ZG-RC-24-258 24.0 25.0 636 1.0 636 ZG-RC-24-258 62.0 63.0 84 1.0 84 ZG-RC-24-259 0.0 1.0 128 1.0 128 ZG-RC-24-259 32.0 36.0 446 4.0 1 784 ZG-RC-24-259 40.0 43.0 177 3.0 532 ZG-RC-24-260 68.0 69.0 332 1.0 332 ZG-RC-24-261 46.0 48.0 566 2.0 1 132 ZG-RC-24-262 4.0 9.0 267 5.0 1 333 ZG-RC-24-263 12.0 13.0 220 1.0 220 ZG-RC-24-266 25.0 26.0 132 1.0 132 ZG-RC-24-268 0.0 1.0 88 1.0 88 ZG-RC-24-276 50.0 52.0 316 2.0 632 ZG-RC-24-277 26.0 27.0 84 1.0 84 ZG-RC-24-277 28.0 29.0 88 1.0 88 ZG-RC-24-277 30.0 31.0 100 1.0 100 ZG-RC-24-277 33.0 50.0 2 425 17.0 41 232 Including 37.0 42.0 6 311 5.0 31 556 ZG-RC-24-278 61.0 62.0 80 1.0 80 ZG-RC-24-280 29.0 30.0 80 1.0 80 ZG-RC-24-281 8.0 9.0 112 1.0 112 ZG-RC-24-281 22.0 24.0 94 2.0 188 ZG-RC-24-281 86.0 87.0 76 1.0 76 ZG-RC-24-290 8.0 9.0 80 1.0 80 ZG-RC-24-291 35.0 42.0 458 7.0 3 204 Including 37.0 40.0 939 3.0 2 816 ZG-RC-24-291 44.0 45.0 84 1.0 84 ZG-RC-24-291 55.0 57.0 124 2.0 248 ZG-RC-24-294 20.0 21.0 1 092 1.0 1 092 ZG-RC-24-294 48.0 49.0 88 1.0 88 ZG-RC-24-301 1.0 3.0 102 2.0 204 ZG-RC-24-301 16.0 21.0 484 5.0 2 420 ZG-RC-24-303 3.0 4.0 160 1.0 160 ZG-RC-24-303 22.0 28.0 1 970 6.0 11 820 ZG-RC-24-304 18.0 19.0 116 1.0 116 ZG-RC-24-304 62.0 66.0 634 4.0 2 536 ZG-RC-24-304 69.0 70.0 112 1.0 112 ZG-RC-24-308 0.0 1.0 108 1.0 108 ZG-RC-24-308 6.0 7.0 116 1.0 116 ZG-RC-24-308 14.0 15.0 124 1.0 124 ZG-RC-24-308 18.0 19.0 104 1.0 104 ZG-RC-24-311 31.0 36.0 394 5.0 1 972 ZG-RC-24-312 52.0 55.0 664 3.0 1 992 ZG-RC-24-313 13.0 16.0 419 3.0 1 256 ZG-RC-24-313 18.0 19.0 108 1.0 108 ZG-RC-24-318 8.0 17.0 1 143 9.0 10 284 Including 12.0 14.0 4 598 2.0 9 196 ZG-RC-24-318 35.0 47.0 580 12.0 6 965 Including 35.0 39.0 1 001 4.0 4 004 ZG-RC-24-319 36.0 37.0 76 1.0 76 ZG-RC-24-320 42.0 43.0 80 1.0 80 ZG-RC-24-324 0.0 4.0 148 4.0 592 ZG-RC-24-325 19.0 21.0 474 2.0 948 ZG-RC-24-325 43.0 47.0 287 4.0 1 148 ZG-RC-24-326 11.0 12.0 140 1.0 140 ZG-RC-24-326 19.0 20.0 148 1.0 148 ZG-RC-24-328 0.0 1.0 176 1.0 176 ZG-RC-24-329 4.0 5.0 188 1.0 188 ZG-RC-24-332 3.0 17.0 127 14.0 1 780 ZG-RC-24-335 1.0 3.0 82 2.0 164 ZG-RC-24-335 6.0 7.0 136 1.0 136 ZG-RC-24-341 0.0 3.0 275 3.0 824 ZG-RC-24-342 30.0 39.0 210 9.0 1 892 ZG-RC-24-342 42.0 44.0 102 2.0 204 ZG-RC-24-342 49.0 50.0 412 1.0 412 ZG-RC-24-343 0.0 1.0 84 1.0 84 ZG-RC-24-344 0.0 2.0 134 2.0 268 ZG-RC-24-344 7.0 12.0 236 5.0 1 180 ZG-RC-24-344 16.0 17.0 112 1.0 112 ZG-RC-24-344 21.0 22.0 116 1.0 116 ZG-RC-24-344 28.0 33.0 130 5.0 648 ZG-RC-24-344 38.0 45.0 194 7.0 1 360 ZG-RC-24-345 0.0 7.0 148 7.0 1 036 ZG-RC-24-345 10.0 11.0 76 1.0 76 ZG-RC-24-345 15.0 31.0 876 16.0 14 016 Including 22.0 27.0 2 018 5.0 10 092 ZG-RC-24-345 37.0 42.0 110 5.0 548 ZG-RC-24-345 43.0 44.0 92 1.0 92 ZG-RC-24-346 0.0 1.0 96 1.0 96 ZG-RC-24-346 4.0 5.0 160 1.0 160 ZG-RC-24-346 21.0 22.0 264 1.0 264 ZG-RC-24-347 26.0 29.0 2 369 3.0 7 108 ZG-RC-24-349 2.0 6.0 110 4.0 440 ZG-RC-24-349 8.0 9.0 100 1.0 100 ZG-RC-24-349 25.0 31.0 247 6.0 1 484 ZG-RC-24-349 58.0 59.0 140 1.0 140 ZG-RC-24-350 1.0 2.0 272 1.0 272 ZG-RC-24-350 7.0 8.0 80 1.0 80 ZG-RC-24-350 24.0 26.0 296 2.0 592 ZG-RC-24-351 0.0 1.0 80 1.0 80 ZG-RC-24-351 3.0 16.0 125 13.0 1 620 ZG-RC-24-351 30.0 45.0 112 15.0 1 684 ZG-RC-24-351 51.0 52.0 76 1.0 76 ZG-RC-24-351 59.0 64.0 132 5.0 660 ZG-RC-24-353 0.0 2.0 102 2.0 204 ZG-RC-24-353 8.0 10.0 2 288 2.0 4 576 ZG-RC-24-353 37.0 41.0 141 4.0 564 ZG-RC-24-353 56.0 60.0 132 4.0 528 ZG-RC-24-353 66.0 67.0 172 1.0 172 ZG-RC-24-355 0.0 20.0 555 20.0 11 092 Including 9.0 12.0 1 692 3.0 5 076 ZG-RC-24-356 0.0 2.0 144 2.0 288 Underground T28 T28-24-483 8.4 9.6 320 1.2 384 T28-24-483 14.4 22.8 375 8.4 3 154 T28-24-484 14.4 20.4 188 6.0 1 128 T28-24-485 0.0 1.2 256 1.2 307 T28-24-486 10.8 12.0 80 1.2 96 T28-24-486 18.0 19.2 544 1.2 653 T28-24-488 8.4 18.0 210 9.6 2 020 T28-24-489 0.0 4.8 369 4.8 1 771 T28-24-497 14.4 15.6 80 1.2 96 T28-24-497 16.8 18.0 712 1.2 854 T28-24-497 19.2 20.4 76 1.2 91 T28-24-498 10.8 12.0 228 1.2 274 T28-24-501 8.4 9.6 84 1.2 101 T28-24-502 14.4 15.6 88 1.2 106 T28-24-512 3.6 15.6 193 12.0 2 314 T28-24-514 7.2 9.6 136 2.4 326 TD28-24-2100-460 18.0 22.8 533 4.8 2 558 TD28-24-2100-461 0.0 1.2 192 1.2 230 TD28-24-2100-461 3.6 7.2 264 3.6 950 TD28-24-2100-461 10.8 18.0 313 7.2 2 251 TD28-24-2100-464 15.6 20.4 177 4.8 848 Underground YAK YAK-24-155 32.4 37.2 159 4.8 763 YAK-24-155 43.2 44.4 128 1.2 154 YAK-24-157 3.6 4.8 161 1.2 193 YAK-24-159 15.6 16.8 96 1.2 115 YAK-24-159 22.8 24.0 84 1.2 101 YAK-24-160 6.0 7.2 236 1.2 283 YAK-24-160 15.6 16.8 280 1.2 336 YAK-24-185 13.2 15.6 92 2.4 220 YAK-24-188 32.4 40.8 238 8.4 1 997 YAK-24-188 44.4 45.6 248 1.2 298 YAKD-24-2050-164 30.0 31.2 194 1.2 233 YAKD-24-2050-166 40.8 42.0 85 1.2 102

1 Holes were drilled at various angles, true widths are not known at this time.

2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.

