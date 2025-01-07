Tottenham Trigger Son Contract Extension

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

London: Tottenham have exercised the option to extend captain Son Heung-min's contract until 2026.

The South Korean, 32, joined the club in 2015 from Bayer Leverkusen and has made 431 appearances, scoring 169 goals -- fourth on Tottenham's all-time list.

Son, named club captain in August 2023, shared the Premier League's Golden Boot with Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah in the 2021/22 season after scoring 23 goals.

He is also captain of South Korea, making 131 appearances to date and scoring 51 times.

In the current season he has scored seven goals in all competitions in a struggling Spurs side who are 12th in the Premier League table.