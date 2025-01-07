Two Police Officers Injured In Kupiansk As Russian Molnia Drone Attacks Town
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two Police officers sustained injuries in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, as a result of a Russian UAV strike.
This was reported on Telegram by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kharkiv region, Ukrinform saw.
"Kupiansk. January 6, 11:25. UAV Molnia. Two police officers injured," the report reads.
Another strike on Kupiansk involving a Molnia drone was recorded at 12:20, causing no damage or casualties on the ground.
In total, on January 6, law enforcers inspected nine impact sites.
Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Kharkiv investigators have filed reports of almost 22,680 crimes related to armed aggression.
As reported, on January 5, the Russian army attacked the Kholodnohirsky and Kyivskyi districts of Kharkiv with Molnia-1 drones, inflicting damage.
