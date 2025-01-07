Navigating Success: The Journey Of Quality Driven Leadership

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WENZHOU, China, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Under the leadership of CEO Richard Zhou, GSP Automotive Group has achieved remarkable breakthroughs and received numerous prestigious accolades. On December 7, 2024, at the "Guru Club 9th Global Carnival 2025" held in Shenzhen, Richard Zhou, CEO of GSP Automotive Group, was honored with the "Outstanding Leader of the Year" award during the Guru Club's annual "Golden Award" selection, recognizing exceptional companies and their leaders.

As one of China's leading investment research and exchange platforms, Guru Club's "Outstanding Leader of the Year" award celebrates business leaders who exemplify outstanding leadership qualities and drive continuous growth and innovation within their organizations. Award recipients are distinguished by their keen insights, sound judgment, and strategic thinking, all while prioritizing social responsibility and the broader societal impact of their companies.

Since taking the helm at GSP in 2021, Richard Zhou has spearheaded a significant growth trajectory. In 2023, GSP's total operating revenue increased by 73% compared to 2020. This accomplishment reflects Zhou's experience and understanding of the automotive aftermarket landscape.







Zhou's strategic market expansion has been pivotal in driving GSP's rapid revenue growth. Leveraging his expertise across North and South America, he has successfully broadened global sales networks, bolstered market presence in Europe and North America, and continues to emerge in international markets such as Asia, Africa, and Latin America, resulting in record-high export volumes for GSP.

To foster a more streamlined business model, Zhou has launched several initiatives, including the establishment of a global warehousing network and a strategic partnership with JD Logistics aimed at enhancing supply chain efficiency. This strategy is designed to meet customers' "one-stop" procurement needs while transitioning GSP from a production-focused manufacturer to a comprehensive service provider in the automotive sector. GSP is pursuing new growth avenues through collaborations with Jilin Dongchi New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. This is the first step for GSP's future ventures in new energy solid-state batteries.

In 2023, GSP introduced a four-tier ESG management framework which achieved an AA-level ESG rating from Huazheng with a remarkable improvement of over 20 points in its EcoVadis score. This qualifies GSP as a first-tier international supplier. GSP has also been recognized at Rogers events, receiving the Best ESG Practice Award for Listed Companies in 2024 and the Annual ESG Pioneer Award at the 6th "Golden Award."







These accolades highlight GSP's ongoing commitment as a leading green enterprise. We are dedicated to the three pillars of ESG: environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and effective governance. These pillars continue to drive our mission to be the leading provider of innovative, high quality automotive aftermarket products and services. We are committed to customer satisfaction, shareholder value, and social responsibility.

