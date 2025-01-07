Global Spinal Implants Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.40% By 2030, Estimates Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Spinal Implants Forecast

Spinal Implants companies are Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, NuVasive®, Inc., Orthofix Medical, etc

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's Spinal Implants Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market, upcoming device innovation, individual leading companies market shares, challenges, market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key Spinal Implants companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Global Spinal Implants Market

. According to DelveInsight analysis, North America is anticipated to dominate the global Spinal Implants market during the forecast period.

. The leading Spinal Implants companies including Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, NuVasive®, Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., XTANT MEDICAL, RTI Surgical, Life Spine, Inc., Globus Medical, Captiva Spine, Inc., Medacta International, ATEC Spine, Inc, Advin Health Care, Auxein Medical, Aurora Spine, Spineology Inc., Camber Spine Technologies, LLC, Exactech, Inc., and others are currently dominating the Spinal Implants market.

. The global Spinal Implants Market was valued at USD 13.01 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.40% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030 to reach USD 17.84 billion by 2030.

. In August 2021, Aurora Spine Corporation received FDA 510(k) clearance for DEXA-CTM Cervical Interbody System.

. In August 2021, Camber Spine received FDA 510(k) clearance for both its SPIRA-P Posterior Lumbar Spacer technology and SPIRA-T Oblique Posterior Lumbar Spacer technologies.

. In March 2021, Aurora Spine Corporation successfully launched its Proprietary SiLOTM Posterior SI Joint Fusion System.

. In October 2020, Medtronic launched Adaptix Interbody System, a navigated titanium implant with Titan nanoLOCK surface technology, a blend of surface textures on the macro, micro, and nano levels.

Spinal Implants Overview:

Spinal Implants Market Insights

North America is expected to dominate the overall Spinal Implants market during the forecast period. This domination is due to the existence of a well-established reimbursement scenario for spinal surgeries in the region. In addition, the presence of proper and advanced healthcare facilities, and the rising prevalence of low back pain in the region is also a factor driving the market in the region.

Moreover, product approvals in the region will also contribute to the Spinal Implants market in the region. For instance, in August 2020, Orion Biotech Inc. received the FDA approval for Thoracolumbosacral Pedicle Screw System intended to provide posterior, non-cervical immobilization and stabilization of spinal segments in skeletally mature patients.

Spinal Implants Market Dynamics

The demand for spinal implant devices are growing at an unprecedented rate because of the rising population suffering from spinal related deformities caused due to road traffic crashes, falls, or increasing age across the globe. The rising aging population is more susceptible to developing spinal deformities such as degenerative disc disorders, spinal stenosis, and others.

In addition, burgeoning demand for minimally invasive spinal surgical procedures owing to the advantages such as smaller incisions, less muscle damage, decreased blood loss, and length of hospital stay following surgery in comparison to the standard open approach will also contribute to the global Spinal Implant devices during the forecasted period. Thus, all these factors are likely to bolster the global Spinal Implants market.

However, certain factors such as stringent regulatory for the implants and the high cost of the devices as well as surgery are likely to hinder the Spinal Implants market growth.

Scope of the Spinal Implants Market Report

. Coverage: Global

. Study Period: 2021-2030

. Market Segmentation By Product Type- Spinal Fusion & Fixation Devices (Thoracolumbar Devices, Cervical Fixation Devices, and Interbody Fusion Devices) Motion Preservation/Non-Fusion Devices (Artificial Disc Replacement, Dynamic Stabilization Devices, Annulus Repair Devices, and Others), Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices/Spine Augmentation Devices (Vertebroplaty Devices, Balloon Kyphoplasty Devices), Spine Biologics (Demineralized Bone Matrix, Bone Morphogenetic Proteins, Allografts, and Others)

. Market Segmentation By End-User - Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, and Others

. Market Segmentation By Geography - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

. Key Spinal Implants Companies - Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, NuVasive®, Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., XTANT MEDICAL, RTI Surgical, Life Spine, Inc., Globus Medical, Captiva Spine, Inc., Medacta International, ATEC Spine, Inc, Advin Health Care, Auxein Medical, Aurora Spine, Spineology Inc., Camber Spine Technologies, LLC, Exactech, Inc., and others.

. Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

DelveInsight Analysis: The global Spinal Implants Market was valued at USD 13.01 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.40% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030 to reach USD 17.84 billion by 2030.

Table of Contents

1. Spinal Implants Market Report Introduction

2. Spinal Implants Market Executive summary

3. Regulatory and Patent Analysis

4. Spinal Implants Market Key Factors Analysis

5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Spinal Implants Market

7. Spinal Implants Market Layout

8. Spinal Implants Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies

9. Spinal Implants Market Company and Product Profiles

10. Project Approach

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

