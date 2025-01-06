عربي


ASUS ROG Unveils Latest Innovations Forged To Unlock Limitless Gaming Potential At CES 2025


1/6/2025 11:44:44 PM

ROG redefines the future of gaming with its powerful lineup of gaming laptops, desktops, and external graphics.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --
ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) unveiled its groundbreaking 2025 gaming technology lineup today at the Unlock the ROG Lab: For Those Who Dare virtual event for CES 2025. Channeling the innovative spirit of ROG Lab, this year's products-including cutting-edge laptops, desktops, and external GPUs-are engineered to redefine gaming performance and help every player realize their full potential.


ASUS ROG Unveils Latest Innovations Forged To Unlock Limitless Gaming Potential At CES 2025 Image

ASUS ROG CES 2025 Lineup
ASUS ROG Unveils Latest Innovations Forged To Unlock Limitless Gaming Potential At CES 2025 Image

ASUS ROG Strix Scar 2025
ASUS ROG Unveils Latest Innovations Forged To Unlock Limitless Gaming Potential At CES 2025 Image

ASUS ROG Strix G 2025
ASUS ROG Unveils Latest Innovations Forged To Unlock Limitless Gaming Potential At CES 2025 Image

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Gaming Laptops
ASUS ROG Unveils Latest Innovations Forged To Unlock Limitless Gaming Potential At CES 2025 Image

ASUS ROG Flow Z13 2025
ASUS ROG Unveils Latest Innovations Forged To Unlock Limitless Gaming Potential At CES 2025 Image

ASUS ROG XG Mobile 2025
ASUS ROG Unveils Latest Innovations Forged To Unlock Limitless Gaming Potential At CES 2025 Image

ASUS ROG Phone 9 Series
ASUS ROG Unveils Latest Innovations Forged To Unlock Limitless Gaming Potential At CES 2025 Image

ASUS ROG G700 Desktop Series >16" | 18", ROG Nebula HDR, Mini LED, 240Hz, 2560x1600, 500 nits (SDR), 1200 nits (HDR), 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, G-Sync, Dolby Vision HDR, 1200:1 contrast ratio

Processor

Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX

Graphics

Up to NVIDIA RTX 5090, 175W Max TGP, 24GB VRAM

Memory

Up to 64 GB DDR5 5600 Included (2 x SODIMM slots)

Storage

Up to 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD included (2 x SSD slots, support PCIe 5.0)

Webcam

1080p FHD IR Webcam

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4

IO Ports

1 x 2.5G Lan Jack
2 x Thunderbolt 5 (PD, DP, G-Sync support)
3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL
1 x 3.5 mm Audio Combo Jack

Battery

90 Whr

AC Adapter

Rectangle Conn, 380W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 19A, 380W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal

2025 ROG Strix G16/G18 (Intel)

Config Model Name

G615L | G815L

Marketing Name

2025 ROG Strix G 16/18 (Intel)

Operating System

Up to Windows 11 Pro

Color

Off Black

Weight

18": 7.54 lbs
16": 6.02 lbs

Dimensions

18": 15.71" x 11.73" x 0.93" ~ 1.26"
16": 13.94" x 10.55" x 0.90" ~ 1.21"

Display

16" | 18", Up to ROG Nebula, IPS, 240Hz, 2560x1600, 500 nits, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, G-Sync, Dolby Vision HDR

Processor

Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX

Graphics

Up to NVIDIA RTX 5080, 175W Max TGP, 16GB VRAM

Memory

Up to 64 GB DDR5 5600 Included (2 x SODIMM slots)

Storage

Up to 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD included (2 x SSD slots, support PCIe 5.0)

Webcam

1080p FHD IR Webcam

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4

IO Ports

Up to 1 x 2.5G Lan Jack*
Up to 2 x Thunderbolt 5 (PD, DP, G-Sync support)**
3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL
1 x 3.5 mm Audio Combo Jack

Battery

90 Whr

AC Adapter

Rectangle Conn, Up to 380W^ AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 19A, 380W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal

Notes

*2.5G or 1G Lan Jack depending on the configuration
** 2 x Thunderbolt 5 or 1x Thunderbolt 4 + 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C depending on the configuration
^ 380W or lower depending on the GPU

2025 ROG Strix G16/G18 (AMD)

Config Model Name

G614F | G814F

Marketing Name

2025 ROG Strix G 16/18 (AMD)

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Color

Eclipse Gray

Weight

18": 6.61 lbs
16": 5.51 lbs

Dimensions

18": 15.71" x 11.57" x 0.91" ~ 1.21"
16": 13.94" x 10.39" x 0.89" ~ 1.20"

Display

16" | 18", Up to ROG Nebula, IPS, 240Hz, 2560x1600, 500 nits, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, G-Sync, Dolby Vision HDR

Processor

Up to AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D

Graphics

Up to NVIDIA RTX 5070Ti, 140W Max TGP, 12GB VRAM

Memory

Up to 32 GB DDR5 5600 Included (2 x SODIMM slots)

Storage

Up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD included (2 x SSD slots, support for PCIe 5.0 on one slot)

Webcam

1080p FHD IR Webcam

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 6E + BT 5.3

IO Ports

1 x 1G Lan Jack
1 x USB 4.0 (PD, DP, G-Sync support)
1 x USB4 (DP, G-Sync support)
1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL
1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack

Battery

90 Whr

AC Adapter

ø6.0, 280W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 14A, 280W, Input: 100~240C AC 50/60Hz universal

2025 Zephyrus G16

Config Model Name

GU605C

Marketing Name

2025 Zephyrus G16

Operating System

Up to Windows 11 Pro

Color

Platinum White | Eclipse Gray

Weight

4.3 lbs

Dimensions

13.94" x 9.69" x 0.59" ~ 0.69"

Display

16", Up to ROG Nebula, OLED, 240Hz, 2560x1600, 500 nits, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, G-Sync, Dolby Vision HDR

Processor

Intel Core Ultra 9 285H

Graphics

Up to NVIDIA RTX 5090, 175W Max TGP, 24GB VRAM

Memory

Up to 64 GB LPDDR5X 7467 (on board)

Storage

Up to 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD included (2 x SSD PCIE 4.0)

Webcam

1080p FHD IR Webcam

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4

IO Ports

1 x Thunderbolt 4 (PD, DP support)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen Type-C (PD, DP, G-Sync support)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL
1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack

Battery

90 Whr

AC Adapter

Rectangle Conn, 240W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12A, 240W, Input: 100~240C AC 50/60Hz universal

2025 Zephyrus G14

Config Model Name

GA403W

Marketing Name

2025 Zephyrus G14

Operating System

Up to Windows 11 Pro

Color

Platinum White | Eclipse Gray

Weight

3.46 lbs

Dimensions

12.24" x 8.66" x 0.63" ~ 0.72"

Display

14", Up to ROG Nebula, OLED, 240Hz, 2880 x 1800, 500 nits, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, G-Sync, Dolby Vision HDR

Processor

AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370

Graphics

Up to NVIDIA RTX 5080, 175W Max TGP, 16GB VRAM

Memory

Up to 32 GB LPDDR5X 7500 (on board)

Storage

Up to 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD included (1 x SSD PCIE 4.0)

Webcam

1080p FHD IR Webcam

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4

IO Ports

1 x USB 4.0 (PD, DP support)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen Type-C (PD, DP, G-Sync support)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL
1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack

Battery

90 Whr

AC Adapter

Rectangle Conn, 240W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12A, 240W, Input: 100~240C AC 50/60Hz universal

2025 Flow Z13

Config Model Name

GZ302EA-XS96

GZ302EA-DS96

Marketing Name

Flow Z13 (2025)

Flow Z13 (2025)

Operating System

Windows 11 Pro

Windows 11 Home

Color

Off Black

Off Black

Weight

2.64 lbs

2.64 lbs

Dimensions

11.81 x 8.03 x 0.51 inches

11.81 x 8.03 x 0.51 inches

Display

ROG Nebula Display, 13.4", IPS, 180Hz, 3ms response times, 2560x1600, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, Touch and Pen support, 1500:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5

ROG Nebula Display, 13.4", IPS, 180Hz, 3ms response times, 2560x1600, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, Touch and Pen support, 1500:1 contrast ratio
Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Processor

AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395

AMD Ryzen AI Max 390

Graphics

RDNA 3.5

RDNA 3.5

Memory

32GB LPDDR5X

32GB LPDDR5X

Storage

1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD

1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD

Webcam

Front Camera: 3DNR + 5M IR Camera
Rear Camera: 13M Camera

Front Camera: 3DNR + 5M IR Camera
Rear Camera: 13M Camera

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 7

Wi-Fi 7

IO Ports

2 x USB4 (PD, DP support)
1 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2
1 x HDMI 2.1
1 x microSD card reader (UHS-II)
1 x Audio Combo Jack

2 x USB4 (PD, DP support)
1 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2
1 x HDMI 2.1
1 x microSD card reader (UHS-II)
1 x Audio Combo Jack

Battery

70Whr

70Whr

AC Adapter

200W

200W

ASUS USA Pressroom:

ASUS USA Facebook:
ASUS USA X (Twitter):

About ROG
 Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world's best gaming hardware and software. Formed in 2006, ROG offers a complete line of innovative products known for performance and quality, including motherboards, graphics cards, system components, laptops, desktops, monitors, smartphones, audio equipment, routers, peripherals and accessories. ROG participates in
and sponsors
major international gaming events. ROG gear has been used to set hundreds of overclocking records and it continues to be the preferred choice of
gamers and enthusiasts around the world. To become one of those who dare, learn more about ROG at
.

SOURCE ASUS Computer International

PR Newswire

Search