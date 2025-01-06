ASUS ROG Unveils Latest Innovations Forged To Unlock Limitless Gaming Potential At CES 2025
1/6/2025 11:44:44 PM
ROG redefines the future of gaming with its powerful lineup of gaming laptops, desktops, and external graphics.
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2025
ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) unveiled its groundbreaking 2025 gaming technology lineup today at the Unlock the ROG Lab: For Those Who Dare virtual event for CES 2025. Channeling the innovative spirit of ROG Lab, this year's products-including cutting-edge laptops, desktops, and external GPUs-are engineered to redefine gaming performance and help every player realize their full potential.
ASUS ROG CES 2025 Lineup
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 2025
ASUS ROG Strix G 2025
ASUS ROG Zephyrus Gaming Laptops
ASUS ROG Flow Z13 2025
ASUS ROG XG Mobile 2025
ASUS ROG Phone 9 Series
ASUS ROG G700 Desktop Series
>16" | 18", ROG Nebula HDR, Mini LED, 240Hz, 2560x1600, 500 nits (SDR), 1200 nits (HDR), 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, G-Sync, Dolby Vision HDR, 1200:1 contrast ratio
|
Processor
|
Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX
|
Graphics
|
Up to NVIDIA RTX 5090, 175W Max TGP, 24GB VRAM
|
Memory
|
Up to 64 GB DDR5 5600 Included (2 x SODIMM slots)
|
Storage
|
Up to 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD included (2 x SSD slots, support PCIe 5.0)
|
Webcam
|
1080p FHD IR Webcam
|
Wi-Fi
|
Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4
|
IO Ports
|
1 x 2.5G Lan Jack
2 x Thunderbolt 5 (PD, DP, G-Sync support)
3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL
1 x 3.5 mm Audio Combo Jack
|
Battery
|
90 Whr
|
AC Adapter
|
Rectangle Conn, 380W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 19A, 380W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal
2025 ROG Strix G16/G18 (Intel)
|
Config Model Name
|
G615L | G815L
|
Marketing Name
|
2025 ROG Strix G 16/18 (Intel)
|
Operating System
|
Up to Windows 11 Pro
|
Color
|
Off Black
|
Weight
|
18": 7.54 lbs
16": 6.02 lbs
|
Dimensions
|
18": 15.71" x 11.73" x 0.93" ~ 1.26"
16": 13.94" x 10.55" x 0.90" ~ 1.21"
|
Display
|
16" | 18", Up to ROG Nebula, IPS, 240Hz, 2560x1600, 500 nits, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, G-Sync, Dolby Vision HDR
|
Processor
|
Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX
|
Graphics
|
Up to NVIDIA RTX 5080, 175W Max TGP, 16GB VRAM
|
Memory
|
Up to 64 GB DDR5 5600 Included (2 x SODIMM slots)
|
Storage
|
Up to 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD included (2 x SSD slots, support PCIe 5.0)
|
Webcam
|
1080p FHD IR Webcam
|
Wi-Fi
|
Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4
|
IO Ports
|
Up to 1 x 2.5G Lan Jack*
Up to 2 x Thunderbolt 5 (PD, DP, G-Sync support)**
3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL
1 x 3.5 mm Audio Combo Jack
|
Battery
|
90 Whr
|
AC Adapter
|
Rectangle Conn, Up to 380W^ AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 19A, 380W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal
|
Notes
|
*2.5G or 1G Lan Jack depending on the configuration
** 2 x Thunderbolt 5 or 1x Thunderbolt 4 + 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C depending on the configuration
^ 380W or lower depending on the GPU
2025 ROG Strix G16/G18 (AMD)
|
Config Model Name
|
G614F | G814F
|
Marketing Name
|
2025 ROG Strix G 16/18 (AMD)
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home
|
Color
|
Eclipse Gray
|
Weight
|
18": 6.61 lbs
16": 5.51 lbs
|
Dimensions
|
18": 15.71" x 11.57" x 0.91" ~ 1.21"
16": 13.94" x 10.39" x 0.89" ~ 1.20"
|
Display
|
16" | 18", Up to ROG Nebula, IPS, 240Hz, 2560x1600, 500 nits, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, G-Sync, Dolby Vision HDR
|
Processor
|
Up to AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D
|
Graphics
|
Up to NVIDIA RTX 5070Ti, 140W Max TGP, 12GB VRAM
|
Memory
|
Up to 32 GB DDR5 5600 Included (2 x SODIMM slots)
|
Storage
|
Up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD included (2 x SSD slots, support for PCIe 5.0 on one slot)
|
Webcam
|
1080p FHD IR Webcam
|
Wi-Fi
|
Wi-Fi 6E + BT 5.3
|
IO Ports
|
1 x 1G Lan Jack
1 x USB 4.0 (PD, DP, G-Sync support)
1 x USB4 (DP, G-Sync support)
1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL
1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack
|
Battery
|
90 Whr
|
AC Adapter
|
ø6.0, 280W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 14A, 280W, Input: 100~240C AC 50/60Hz universal
2025 Zephyrus G16
|
Config Model Name
|
GU605C
|
Marketing Name
|
2025 Zephyrus G16
|
Operating System
|
Up to Windows 11 Pro
|
Color
|
Platinum White | Eclipse Gray
|
Weight
|
4.3 lbs
|
Dimensions
|
13.94" x 9.69" x 0.59" ~ 0.69"
|
Display
|
16", Up to ROG Nebula, OLED, 240Hz, 2560x1600, 500 nits, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, G-Sync, Dolby Vision HDR
|
Processor
|
Intel Core Ultra 9 285H
|
Graphics
|
Up to NVIDIA RTX 5090, 175W Max TGP, 24GB VRAM
|
Memory
|
Up to 64 GB LPDDR5X 7467 (on board)
|
Storage
|
Up to 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD included (2 x SSD PCIE 4.0)
|
Webcam
|
1080p FHD IR Webcam
|
Wi-Fi
|
Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4
|
IO Ports
|
1 x Thunderbolt 4 (PD, DP support)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen Type-C (PD, DP, G-Sync support)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL
1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack
|
Battery
|
90 Whr
|
AC Adapter
|
Rectangle Conn, 240W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12A, 240W, Input: 100~240C AC 50/60Hz universal
2025 Zephyrus G14
|
Config Model Name
|
GA403W
|
Marketing Name
|
2025 Zephyrus G14
|
Operating System
|
Up to Windows 11 Pro
|
Color
|
Platinum White | Eclipse Gray
|
Weight
|
3.46 lbs
|
Dimensions
|
12.24" x 8.66" x 0.63" ~ 0.72"
|
Display
|
14", Up to ROG Nebula, OLED, 240Hz, 2880 x 1800, 500 nits, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, G-Sync, Dolby Vision HDR
|
Processor
|
AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370
|
Graphics
|
Up to NVIDIA RTX 5080, 175W Max TGP, 16GB VRAM
|
Memory
|
Up to 32 GB LPDDR5X 7500 (on board)
|
Storage
|
Up to 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD included (1 x SSD PCIE 4.0)
|
Webcam
|
1080p FHD IR Webcam
|
Wi-Fi
|
Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4
|
IO Ports
|
1 x USB 4.0 (PD, DP support)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen Type-C (PD, DP, G-Sync support)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL
1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack
|
Battery
|
90 Whr
|
AC Adapter
|
Rectangle Conn, 240W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12A, 240W, Input: 100~240C AC 50/60Hz universal
2025 Flow Z13
|
Config Model Name
|
GZ302EA-XS96
|
GZ302EA-DS96
|
Marketing Name
|
Flow Z13 (2025)
|
Flow Z13 (2025)
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Pro
|
Windows 11 Home
|
Color
|
Off Black
|
Off Black
|
Weight
|
2.64 lbs
|
2.64 lbs
|
Dimensions
|
11.81 x 8.03 x 0.51 inches
|
11.81 x 8.03 x 0.51 inches
|
Display
|
ROG Nebula Display, 13.4", IPS, 180Hz, 3ms response times, 2560x1600, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, Touch and Pen support, 1500:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|
ROG Nebula Display, 13.4", IPS, 180Hz, 3ms response times, 2560x1600, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, Touch and Pen support, 1500:1 contrast ratio
Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|
Processor
|
AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395
|
AMD Ryzen AI Max 390
|
Graphics
|
RDNA 3.5
|
RDNA 3.5
|
Memory
|
32GB LPDDR5X
|
32GB LPDDR5X
|
Storage
|
1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD
|
1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD
|
Webcam
|
Front Camera: 3DNR + 5M IR Camera
Rear Camera: 13M Camera
|
Front Camera: 3DNR + 5M IR Camera
Rear Camera: 13M Camera
|
Wi-Fi
|
Wi-Fi 7
|
Wi-Fi 7
|
IO Ports
|
2 x USB4 (PD, DP support)
1 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2
1 x HDMI 2.1
1 x microSD card reader (UHS-II)
1 x Audio Combo Jack
|
2 x USB4 (PD, DP support)
1 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2
1 x HDMI 2.1
1 x microSD card reader (UHS-II)
1 x Audio Combo Jack
|
Battery
|
70Whr
|
70Whr
|
AC Adapter
|
200W
|
200W
