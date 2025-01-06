ASUS ROG Unveils Latest Innovations Forged To Unlock Limitless Gaming Potential At CES 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ROG redefines the future of gaming with its powerful lineup of gaming laptops, desktops, and external graphics. LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) unveiled its groundbreaking 2025 gaming lineup today at the Unlock the ROG Lab: For Those Who Dare virtual event for CES 2025. Channeling the innovative spirit of ROG Lab, this year's products-including cutting-edge laptops, desktops, and external GPUs-are engineered to redefine gaming performance and help every player realize their full potential.





ASUS ROG CES 2025 Lineup





ASUS ROG Strix Scar 2025





ASUS ROG Strix G 2025





ASUS ROG Zephyrus Gaming Laptops





ASUS ROG Flow Z13 2025





ASUS ROG XG Mobile 2025





ASUS ROG Phone 9 Series





ASUS ROG G700 Desktop Series >16" | 18", ROG Nebula HDR, Mini LED, 240Hz, 2560x1600, 500 nits (SDR), 1200 nits (HDR), 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, G-Sync, Dolby Vision HDR, 1200:1 contrast ratio Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX Graphics Up to NVIDIA RTX 5090, 175W Max TGP, 24GB VRAM Memory Up to 64 GB DDR5 5600 Included (2 x SODIMM slots) Storage Up to 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD included (2 x SSD slots, support PCIe 5.0) Webcam 1080p FHD IR Webcam Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4 IO Ports 1 x 2.5G Lan Jack

2 x Thunderbolt 5 (PD, DP, G-Sync support)

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL

1 x 3.5 mm Audio Combo Jack Battery 90 Whr AC Adapter Rectangle Conn, 380W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 19A, 380W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal

2025 ROG Strix G16/G18 (Intel)

Config Model Name G615L | G815L Marketing Name 2025 ROG Strix G 16/18 (Intel) Operating System Up to Windows 11 Pro Color Off Black Weight 18": 7.54 lbs

16": 6.02 lbs Dimensions 18": 15.71" x 11.73" x 0.93" ~ 1.26"

16": 13.94" x 10.55" x 0.90" ~ 1.21" Display 16" | 18", Up to ROG Nebula, IPS, 240Hz, 2560x1600, 500 nits, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, G-Sync, Dolby Vision HDR Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX Graphics Up to NVIDIA RTX 5080, 175W Max TGP, 16GB VRAM Memory Up to 64 GB DDR5 5600 Included (2 x SODIMM slots) Storage Up to 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD included (2 x SSD slots, support PCIe 5.0) Webcam 1080p FHD IR Webcam Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4 IO Ports Up to 1 x 2.5G Lan Jack*

Up to 2 x Thunderbolt 5 (PD, DP, G-Sync support)**

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL

1 x 3.5 mm Audio Combo Jack Battery 90 Whr AC Adapter Rectangle Conn, Up to 380W^ AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 19A, 380W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal Notes *2.5G or 1G Lan Jack depending on the configuration

** 2 x Thunderbolt 5 or 1x Thunderbolt 4 + 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C depending on the configuration

^ 380W or lower depending on the GPU

2025 ROG Strix G16/G18 (AMD)

Config Model Name G614F | G814F Marketing Name 2025 ROG Strix G 16/18 (AMD) Operating System Windows 11 Home Color Eclipse Gray Weight 18": 6.61 lbs

16": 5.51 lbs Dimensions 18": 15.71" x 11.57" x 0.91" ~ 1.21"

16": 13.94" x 10.39" x 0.89" ~ 1.20" Display 16" | 18", Up to ROG Nebula, IPS, 240Hz, 2560x1600, 500 nits, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, G-Sync, Dolby Vision HDR Processor Up to AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D Graphics Up to NVIDIA RTX 5070Ti, 140W Max TGP, 12GB VRAM Memory Up to 32 GB DDR5 5600 Included (2 x SODIMM slots) Storage Up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD included (2 x SSD slots, support for PCIe 5.0 on one slot) Webcam 1080p FHD IR Webcam Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6E + BT 5.3 IO Ports 1 x 1G Lan Jack

1 x USB 4.0 (PD, DP, G-Sync support)

1 x USB4 (DP, G-Sync support)

1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL

1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack Battery 90 Whr AC Adapter ø6.0, 280W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 14A, 280W, Input: 100~240C AC 50/60Hz universal

2025 Zephyrus G16

Config Model Name GU605C Marketing Name 2025 Zephyrus G16 Operating System Up to Windows 11 Pro Color Platinum White | Eclipse Gray Weight 4.3 lbs Dimensions 13.94" x 9.69" x 0.59" ~ 0.69" Display 16", Up to ROG Nebula, OLED, 240Hz, 2560x1600, 500 nits, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, G-Sync, Dolby Vision HDR Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 285H Graphics Up to NVIDIA RTX 5090, 175W Max TGP, 24GB VRAM Memory Up to 64 GB LPDDR5X 7467 (on board) Storage Up to 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD included (2 x SSD PCIE 4.0) Webcam 1080p FHD IR Webcam Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4 IO Ports 1 x Thunderbolt 4 (PD, DP support)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen Type-C (PD, DP, G-Sync support)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL

1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack Battery 90 Whr AC Adapter Rectangle Conn, 240W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12A, 240W, Input: 100~240C AC 50/60Hz universal

2025 Zephyrus G14

Config Model Name GA403W Marketing Name 2025 Zephyrus G14 Operating System Up to Windows 11 Pro Color Platinum White | Eclipse Gray Weight 3.46 lbs Dimensions 12.24" x 8.66" x 0.63" ~ 0.72" Display 14", Up to ROG Nebula, OLED, 240Hz, 2880 x 1800, 500 nits, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, G-Sync, Dolby Vision HDR Processor AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 Graphics Up to NVIDIA RTX 5080, 175W Max TGP, 16GB VRAM Memory Up to 32 GB LPDDR5X 7500 (on board) Storage Up to 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD included (1 x SSD PCIE 4.0) Webcam 1080p FHD IR Webcam Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4 IO Ports 1 x USB 4.0 (PD, DP support)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen Type-C (PD, DP, G-Sync support)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL

1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack Battery 90 Whr AC Adapter Rectangle Conn, 240W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12A, 240W, Input: 100~240C AC 50/60Hz universal

2025 Flow Z13

Config Model Name GZ302EA-XS96 GZ302EA-DS96 Marketing Name Flow Z13 (2025) Flow Z13 (2025) Operating System Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Home Color Off Black Off Black Weight 2.64 lbs 2.64 lbs Dimensions 11.81 x 8.03 x 0.51 inches 11.81 x 8.03 x 0.51 inches Display ROG Nebula Display, 13.4", IPS, 180Hz, 3ms response times, 2560x1600, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, Touch and Pen support, 1500:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 ROG Nebula Display, 13.4", IPS, 180Hz, 3ms response times, 2560x1600, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, Touch and Pen support, 1500:1 contrast ratio

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Processor AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 AMD Ryzen AI Max 390 Graphics RDNA 3.5 RDNA 3.5 Memory 32GB LPDDR5X 32GB LPDDR5X Storage 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD Webcam Front Camera: 3DNR + 5M IR Camera

Rear Camera: 13M Camera Front Camera: 3DNR + 5M IR Camera

Rear Camera: 13M Camera Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7 Wi-Fi 7 IO Ports 2 x USB4 (PD, DP support)

1 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x microSD card reader (UHS-II)

1 x Audio Combo Jack 2 x USB4 (PD, DP support)

1 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x microSD card reader (UHS-II)

1 x Audio Combo Jack Battery 70Whr 70Whr AC Adapter 200W 200W

NOTES TO EDITORS

