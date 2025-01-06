Gold Prices Dip As Market Awaits Economic Data

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Gold prices retreated on January 6, 2025, as investors anticipated key economic indicators. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $2,632.47 per ounce, while February gold futures dropped 0.4% to $2,644.50 on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Rising U.S. Treasury yields pressured gold prices. The 10-year Treasury yield reached a one-week high, making non-yielding gold less attractive to investors.



Nitesh Shah, a commodity strategist at WisdomTree, noted this relationship between yields and gold prices . participants now focus on upcoming economic data.



The U.S. jobs report on Friday holds particular importance. It may provide insights into the Federal Reserve 's future policy decisions. Job openings data and ADP employment numbers also draw attention this week.



The Federal Reserve recently hinted at a slower pace of rate cuts in 2025. This stance has kept investors cautious. The central bank may need to maintain higher rates longer to address persistent inflation above its 2% target.







President-elect Donald Trump's impending return to office on January 20 adds another layer of uncertainty. His proposed tariffs and protectionist policies could stoke inflation.



This scenario might lead to higher commodity prices and sustained inflationary pressures. Despite current challenges, some analysts maintain a bullish outlook. Matt Schwab from Quantix Commodities predicts gold could reach $3,000 by year-end.



Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase share similar projections for late 2025. The gold market continues to navigate complex economic and geopolitical landscapes.



Investors must weigh various factors as they make decisions in this dynamic environment. The coming months will likely bring further clarity to gold's trajectory in 2025.

