SARATOGA® SPRING WATER JOINS THE ICONS AT THE GOLDEN GLOBES®

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Saratoga is the perfect pairing to a night celebrating creativity and inspiration in and television," said Kheri Tillman, Chief Marketing Officer, Primo Brands, parent of Saratoga® Spring Water. "The allows us to connect meaningfully with connoisseurs during this amazing cultural moment of style and elevated living, with our iconic Saratoga Signature Blue bottle which is the tasteful complement to every occasion."



As the brand continues to break through in the world of art, design, culture, and cuisine , cultural moments like the Golden Globes are an opportunity to bring the brand's story to life in a unique way.



In 2025, the brand will continue to stand out with signature events and more entertainment partnerships planned for the year.



About Saratoga® Spring Water



Founded in 1872, Saratoga® Spring Water embodies the perfect pairing of crisp, refreshing spring water with the very best of culture and fine dining. Its distinctive Saratoga Signature Blue bottle signals exceptional taste and creativity, adding a jolt of color to the everyday. Born in the Adirondacks of New York and available nationwide, Saratoga elevates every occasion. Immerse yourself in our world at

and follow @saratogawater on Instagram for beautiful, inspiring content.



Saratoga® Spring Water is part of Primo Brands, a leading branded beverage company focused on healthy hydration.



About Golden Globes®

As a premier entertainment awards show since 1944, the annual Golden Globes has honored achievements in both television and film. Over the last three decades, the Golden Globes has enabled donations of more than $55 million to entertainment-related charities including scholarship programs, film restoration projects and humanitarian efforts. This funding has also supported diverse programs in partnership with advocacy groups aimed at promoting greater access in Hollywood for underserved communities. Dick Clark Productions is the owner and producer of the Golden Globes.



