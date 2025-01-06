ONAR Appoints Patricia Kaelin As Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ONAR (OTCQB:RELT ), an expanding of highly-specialized boutique marketing agencies, today announced the appointment of Patricia Kaelin as Chief Officer, effective December 2, 2024.

A seasoned financial executive with a proven track record of driving company growth and shareholder value, Ms. Kaelin will be instrumental in propelling ONAR to new heights. With a deep understanding of financial strategy and a keen eye for opportunity, she will play a pivotal role in shaping the company's financial future.

A Highly Skilled Financial Executive Joins ONAR

Ms. Kaelin is a seasoned financial executive with a demonstrated ability to maximize profitability and create value for investors. As an experienced CPA and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, she brings a wealth of expertise to the ONAR leadership team.

With over 25 years of experience leading finance teams at both public and private companies, Ms. Kaelin has a knack for navigating complex financial landscapes. She has successfully spearheaded strategic initiatives, including mergers and acquisitions, capital market transactions, and corporate restructurings.

Ms. Kaelin has a deep understanding of global business operations and has worked with companies generating billions in revenue. Her expertise in financial management, strategic planning, and financial reporting has enabled her to achieve superior results.

Prior to joining ONAR, Ms. Kaelin successfully raised capital, secured loans and investments to foster company growth, and led efforts to increase efficiencies, automate processes, and make companies more profitable. She was also instrumental in IPOs and other successful exits in her roles as Chief Financial Officer.

In her new role at ONAR, Ms. Kaelin will be responsible for:



Financial planning and strategy: Leading strategic financial planning to drive sustainable growth and maximize shareholder value by proactively identifying and capitalizing on market opportunities through insightful financial modeling and forecasting, while optimizing capital allocation to fuel future innovation.

Risk management and compliance: Proactively identifying and mitigating potential threats to the company's financial stability and operational success, ensuring robust compliance with all relevant regulations, and fostering a company-wide culture of risk awareness and proactive mitigation. Financial reporting and analysis: Direct the delivery of high-quality, transparent, and timely financial reporting that provides critical insights to stakeholders. By conducting in-depth financial analysis and leveraging data-driven insights, she will inform strategic decision-making and drive operational excellence.

An Exciting Addition to the Leadership Team

"I am incredibly excited to join the ONAR team. I believe my experience in driving growth through strategic acquisitions and my focus on maximizing profitability and shareholder value will be invaluable as we continue to expand our market presence and achieve our ambitious goals in the future," said Ms. Kaelin.

"We are thrilled to welcome Patricia to the ONAR team. Her extensive financial expertise and strategic vision will be crucial as we continue to scale our operations and drive innovation. We are confident that she will play a critical role in achieving our long-term growth objectives," said CEO Claude Zdanow.

About ONAR

ONAR (OTCQB: RELT ) is a dynamic marketing and business solutions network, currently publicly traded as Reliant Holdings, Inc. with plans to become Onar Holding Corporation in the near future. ONAR's mission is to provide unparalleled service through an integrated, AI-driven approach, leveraging its diverse brand family's strengths. Committed to honor, candor, and best-in-class results, ONAR aims to lead the industry by example, ensuring every client relationship is deeply rooted in trust and excellence.

ONAR has nearly 50 employees across five continents, and it is aggressively expanding its team to support the company's growth and acquisition pipeline. Its agencies service over 45 clients across various industries:



Performance Marketing & SEO: Our high-touch performance marketing agency, Storia , specializes in brand growth, data-driven excellence, and paid advertising.

Full-Service Healthcare Marketing: Partnering with healthcare professionals, Of Kos provides the best possible patient experience and strives to revolutionize the standard of care. Experiential Marketing & Events: CHALK is an experiential marketing powerhouse of event architects who turn bold ideas into unforgettable reality, designing events that dare to defy the ordinary.

ONAR's network of agencies focuses on servicing companies ranging from $50M to $1B+ in revenue, and ONAR is actively searching for agencies to acquire and become part of the network.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on ONAR's current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These statements are not historical facts and are inherently uncertain and outside of ONAR's control. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding ONAR's expectations regarding its ability to achieve its financial and strategic goals, including surpassing $100 million in revenue and securing a NASDAQ listing; its ability to expand its client base and market share; and its ability to develop and launch new products and services. Actual results may differ materially from ONAR's expectations and projections due to various risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, competition, the ability to protect intellectual property, the ability to manage growth, changes in laws and regulations, and other factors described in ONAR's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ONAR undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

