Melania Trump's Amazon Documentary To Have Cameos From Barron And Donald Trump. Check How Much The Deal Costs

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Melania Trump, the incoming first lady of the United States, is all set to be the subject of a new Prime documentary directed by Brett Ratner. In exclusive new details released by the New York Post, it was learnt that US President-elect and Melania's husband, Donald , will also have a cameo in the documentary, along with their son Barron.

Here's how much Melania Trump is being paid for the documentary:

Melania Trump has inked a whopping $40 million ( ₹343.24 crore) deal with to license a documentary on her life, according to a Puck News report. It also said that the hefty deal covers the rights to projects involving Melania over the next four years.

However, the NYP said that Page Six had learned that the internet giant was not the only one in the race to sign the US First Lady for a documentary about her. Disney was also in the running and had bid $14 million.

| Melania Trump partners with Amazon for documentary on her life; release in 2025 Melania has“gotten more comfortable”

According to Page Six, citing sources, the Amazon project is the latest sign that Melania has“gotten more comfortable” with opening herself to the public.

“She's been very savvy about what she says ...,” the source said, adding that Melania is now more comfortable speaking in front of people and on TV.

The Page Six source also said that she is more confident and has taken full control of her public image,“which she knows is worth millions, and she's ready to be paid for the work she puts into the document and reveals more about herself.”

| Jimmy Kimmel mocks Melania Trump for ditching meet with Jill Biden Melania – The executive producer

With a little help from the US president-elect, Melania, the NYP report said, is the executive producer on the project after“insisting on control and approval”.

The Page Six source said the deal also gives her a piece of the backend, and“her husband helped structure the project,” referring to the practice of profit-sharing from the film after the production costs have been recouped.

| Melania Trump launches 'On The Move' Blockchain-secured photography Donald Trump and Jeff Bezos' terms

Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos apparently“took a personal interest in the doc,” which a New York Post source said“has helped [him] get back on friendly terms [with Trump].”

The two men had been at odds in the past. During his first term, Trump criticized Amazon and railed against the political coverage at The Washington Post, which Bezos owns.

The documentary is the latest connection between Bezos and Donald. In December, the company announced plans to donate $1 million ( ₹8.58 crore) to the President-elect's inauguration fund and stream Trump's inauguration on its Prime Video service, a separate in-kind donation worth another $1 million ( ₹8.58 crore).

| Melania Trump may not reside in the White House full-time: Here's why What does the documentary promise?

The Melania Trump documentary promises an intimate look into the Slovenia-born first lady's life, which, due to her private nature, is expected to garner major interest.

According to an NYP source,“Melania has carefully limited and controlled both her image and access to her –– which has driven public interest.”

By being removed from constant public exposure and being mysterious, the source said, Melania has driven up both the interest in her everyday life and her price.

“She's private to the core but willing to put to use what she learned from her days as a model and as the wife of a master marketer. President Trump fully supports all of her projects,” the source added.