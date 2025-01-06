Major Rail Network To Link Key Kashmir Towns: LG

“Surveys are ongoing for the Anantnag-Bijbehara-Pahalgam (78km) and Awantipora-Shopian (28kms) rail lines. DPR is under examination for new line between Baramulla-Uri (46kms), Baramulla-Kupwara (39kms), Jammu-Poonch via Akhnoor, Rajouri (223kms), Manwal-Talra via Ramkote, Billawar and Dunera (117kms), Sopore-Kupwara (37kms), Pathankot-Leh (664kms), Bilaspur-Manali-Leh (489kms) and doubling of Baramulla-Banihal line,” he said.

By linking key towns and regions, these projects promise to unlock the region's untapped potential and boost local economies, the LG added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the new Jammu Railway Division, through virtual mode.

On the occasion, Sinha expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for dedicating the new Jammu Railway Division.

“This new division is very important from a strategic point of view. It will also stimulate economic growth, employment generation, infrastructure development and creation of new tourist circuits” he said.

Speaking on the remarkable progress achieved in developing a comprehensive railway-network in the UT, the Lieutenant Governor said the Indian Railways stands at the forefront of our journey toward a developed and self-reliant J&K.

“For Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Railways is spearheading a new era of development and integration. Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) will seamlessly connect Kashmir to Kanyakumari, boosting tourism, trade, and employment opportunities in the region,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He said, by connecting Kashmir to the national railway network, Indian Railways has laid the foundation for a prosperous and integrated future for Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lieutenant Governor observed that, under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the infrastructure development across the sectors has set new benchmarks in the UT of J&K.

“With a strong emphasis on infrastructure, sustainability, and innovation, we are laying the foundation for a future where economic growth and improved livelihoods go hand in hand and everyone is empowered to make this vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 a reality,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He said, the enhanced connectivity is already unlocking the potential of Jammu and Kashmir. Improved transportation efficiency is stimulating trade, encouraging industrialization, and enabling the movement of raw materials and finished goods.

The Lieutenant Governor highlighted that with better access to markets, the socio-economic upliftment of the region is being realized, and tourism is receiving a much-needed boost.

The Lieutenant Governor also spoke on several transformative railway projects in the pipeline for Jammu and Kashmir, demonstrating Indian Railways' unwavering commitment to improving regional connectivity and fostering socio-economic development.

In view of the rapid industrialization taking place in J&K and emergence of Jammu, Samba and Kathua as industrial hubs, the Lieutenant Governor emphasized that Indian Railways should explore possibilities for establishment of Railways' Private Freight Terminal to facilitate the transportation of goods and products of traders and industries of these areas.

The Lieutenant Governor lauded the efforts of every stakeholder and also recalled the contribution of Late Devender Singh Rana for a new Jammu Railway Division.

He further informed that the Z-morh tunnel will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister soon.

The creation of the Jammu Railway Division, with 742.1 KM comprising Pathankot –

Jammu – Udhampur – Srinagar – Baramulla, Bhogpur Sirwal – Pathankot, Batala – Pathankot and Pathankot to Joginder Nagar sections, will significantly benefit Jammu and Kashmir and surrounding regions, fulfilling the long pending aspiration of the people and improving connectivity to other parts of India. It will create employment opportunities, infrastructure development, promote tourism and lead to overall socio-economic development of the region.

