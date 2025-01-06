City Of Montrose Gears Up For Annual Spring Cleaning Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) This annual event offers a convenient and cost-effective way for residents to dispose of unwanted items and clean up their properties after a long winter.

- Victor Nieves, Owner of Nieves Junk and Haul

MONTROSE, CO, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The City of Montrose is excited to offer its highly successful Annual Spring Cleanup event again in 2025. This annual event offers a convenient and cost-effective way for residents to dispose of unwanted items and clean up their properties after a long winter. The exact dates are yet to be announced, but city officials note that the event will occur in April as in previous years.

During the two-day event, a designated drop-off site located off the San Juan bypass (U.S. Highway 50), directly across from the Sunshine Peak apartment complex, will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Furthermore, Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans will accept donation-eligible items at the Habitat ReStore Donation Gate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the cleanup days.

Accepted items include landscape materials, construction scraps, electronics (without glass screens), appliances, furniture, and mattresses. However, residents should note that hazardous materials, routine household trash, tires, and paint will not be accepted.

While the Spring Cleanup event is an excellent opportunity for residents to declutter, it isn't a perfect solution for many Montrose locals. The event has a minimal window, requires residents to haul unwanted items to the designated drop site independently, and does not accept many items people may need to get rid of, like yard debris or large quantities of garbage.

For those who need assistance hauling away items or lack the equipment to carry items to a designated location, Nieves Junk and Haul is ready and willing to help. This locally owned and operated business offers reliable, year-round junk removal services across Montrose and the surrounding areas for residential and commercial needs.

“While the city's Spring Cleanup event is a great resource for our community, we know that clutter and debris can accumulate year-round,” says Victor Nieves, co-owner of Nieves Junk and Haul.“Our team is here to make it easy for Montrose residents to keep their homes and businesses clean and organized any time of the year.”

By combining the City of Montrose's Spring Cleanup event with the year-round services of Nieves Junk and Haul, residents can access comprehensive solutions for all their cleanup needs. Use both resources to keep Montrose beautiful, organized, and clutter-free. Keep tabs on the Montrose Spring Cleanup webpage for dates and other information as April approaches.

Victor Nieves

Nieves Junk and Haul

+1 970-901-8233

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.