Dalit Man’S Death In Police Station: Woman Who Lodged Complaint Against Him Found Dead

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Jan 7 (IANS) A week after a Dalit man died inside a station in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas, the woman, who lodged a complaint against him, was also found dead on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Rukhsana Khan (40), a resident of Kannod town in Dewas district. Her body was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her home, police said on Monday.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDOP) of Kannod town, Ketan Adlak told persons that the body was recovered from her home.

"Prima facie it appears a case, however, the exact cause of death will be known after the postmortem is done," he added.

Notably, on December 26, Rukhsana had lodged a complaint against a Dalit man Mukesh Langore at Satwas police station in Dewas, accusing him of hurling abusive language and giving life threats in a drunken position. On the basis of Rukhsana Khan's complaint, Satwas police had called Mukesh Langore (35) to record his statements on December 28 when he allegedly hanged himself to death, as Dewas police had earlier stated.

Dewas Superintendent of Police Puneet Gahlot had said that Longre was not in police custody at the time of the incident but was recording his statement in the inquiry room before the station in-charge Ashish Rajput.

The incident sparked a controversy, following which, Satwas police station in-charge Ashish Singh was suspended and a judicial inquiry was also ordered on December 29.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had expressed their annoyance through social media posts and had accused the BJP government of anti-Dalit.

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi had even alleged that such incidents can't happen without the support of the government. An inquiry into the Dalit man's death inside the police station, being conducted by a judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) is underway, according to the police.