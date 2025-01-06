French President's Statements Re Provocative And Unacceptable, Foreign Ministry

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “The French President's yet another baseless claim against Azerbaijan and provocative statements that distort real facts are unacceptable,” said Aykhan Hajizada, Spokesperson for Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in response to a inquiry about anti-Azerbaijani allegations made by the French President at the Ambassadors' Conference.

“Interestingly, France, which presents itself as a defender of international law, has never criticized the gross violation of the norms and principles of international law in relation to Azerbaijan, the ethnic cleansing policy, the mass killings, and crimes against humanity carried out by Armenia against Azerbaijan.

We would like once again to remind the French side that the just war waged by Azerbaijan on its sovereign territories under the norms and principles of international law was solely to end the Armenian occupation.

At a time when real conditions for peace have been created in the region, we strongly condemn such provocative statements by France, which question Azerbaijan's sovereignty over its territories, prepare Armenia for revanchism, and carry out the extensive militarization of this country.

The attribution to Azerbaijan of France's unsuccessful activities in its overseas territories, which are a manifestation of its insidious neo-colonial policy, attests to France's erroneous policy. Instead of blaming other countries, it would be more useful for France to learn from its incompetent foreign policy.

We demand France to cease its steps that do not serve peace, and undermine stability in the region,” Hajizada added.