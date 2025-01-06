French President's Statements Re Provocative And Unacceptable, Foreign Ministry
“The French President's yet another baseless claim against
Azerbaijan and provocative statements that distort real facts are
unacceptable,” said Aykhan Hajizada, Spokesperson for Azerbaijan's
Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in response to a media inquiry about
anti-Azerbaijani allegations made by the French President at the
Ambassadors' Conference.
“Interestingly, France, which presents itself as a defender of
international law, has never criticized the gross violation of the
norms and principles of international law in relation to
Azerbaijan, the ethnic cleansing policy, the mass killings, and
crimes against humanity carried out by Armenia against
Azerbaijan.
We would like once again to remind the French side that the just
war waged by Azerbaijan on its sovereign territories under the
norms and principles of international law was solely to end the
Armenian occupation.
At a time when real conditions for peace have been created in
the region, we strongly condemn such provocative statements by
France, which question Azerbaijan's sovereignty over its
territories, prepare Armenia for revanchism, and carry out the
extensive militarization of this country.
The attribution to Azerbaijan of France's unsuccessful
activities in its overseas territories, which are a manifestation
of its insidious neo-colonial policy, attests to France's erroneous
policy. Instead of blaming other countries, it would be more useful
for France to learn from its incompetent foreign policy.
We demand France to cease its steps that do not serve peace, and
undermine stability in the region,” Hajizada added.
