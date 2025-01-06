(Video) Report: Iranian Resistance Activities And Achievements In 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

In May 2024, 553 UK lawmakers, including 224 MPs and 329 Lords, endorsed Maryam Rajavi's Ten-Point Plan. Italian, Estonian, Welsh, and Moldovan parliaments also condemned Iran's abuses. On May 14, 150 French MPs backed her plan, urging action against the IRGC.

On April 9, a European Parliament supported Iranian women and Maryam Rajavi's Ten-Point Plan. On April 16, the US House introduced H.Res.1148 condemning Iran. On April 25 and 30, global supported Iran's resistance.

Ahead of the Free Iran 2024 Summit, the resistance grew with 20,000 video messages of support. In June, the summit received endorsements from 30+ countries. Maryam Rajavi praised the election boycott, while leaders backed her Ten-Point Plan.

On August 24, an international conference on Iran's 1988 massacre called for justice. Legal experts, including Professor Javaid Rehman and Dr. Chile Eboe-Osuji, urged accountability. On August 16, 300+ experts signed a letter demanding action to end impunity.

In July 2024, UN Special Rapporteur Javaid Rehman called the 1988 mass executions in Iran crimes against humanity and genocide. He stated the systematic targeting and execution of thousands, especially PMOI/MEK members, was carried out with genocidal intent.

In Nov. 2024, the UK House of Lords met with Iranian Resistance supporters, stressing women's leadership, global support for Maryam Rajavi's 10 points plan.

- NCRIPARIS, FRANCE, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) Foreign Affairs Committee in an article reported that the year 2024 witnessed a remarkable surge in global efforts led by the Iranian Resistance to advance the cause of freedom and democracy in Iran. This annual report chronicles a year of relentless dedication, demonstrating the unwavering resolve of the Iranian Resistance and its supporters worldwide. It highlights a wide spectrum of efforts-conferences, global summits, parliamentary endorsements, protests, and solidarity campaigns.From political advocacy and legislative action to grassroots movements and international solidarity, the report reflects the multifaceted struggle against Tehran's oppressive regime. It underscores the centrality of Maryam Rajavi's Ten-Point Plan as a roadmap for Iran's future and the growing global consensus to end dictatorship.These highlights are just a glimpse of a year brimming with action. Left untold are the countless rallies, media initiatives, bookstands, meetings, and conferences-each a vital step in advancing the cause. Together, these efforts illuminate a powerful truth: the path to a free Iran is being paved with courage, sacrifice, and unyielding hope.January 2024On January 12, Simay-e Azadi hosted its 28th telethon, raising $7.05 million with global contributions from 41 countries. Participants expressed solidarity with the Iranian Resistance, emphasizing freedom, democracy, and support for Resistance Units inside Iran against the regime's oppression, censorship, and warmongering.On January 30, Maryam Rajavi addressed French MPs, emphasizing Tehran's regional threats and internal oppression. MPs backed her Ten-Point Plan, urging IRGC's terrorist designation, sanctions, and recognition of Iran's resistance for democracy and gender equality.On January 30, over 70 PACE MPs signed a declaration condemning Iran's repression and executions. They endorsed Maryam Rajavi's Ten-Point Plan, urged blacklisting the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) , and recognized Iranians' right to resist tyranny for a secular and democratic republic.On January 31, a UK parliamentary conference spotlighted Tehran's malign influence and endorsed Maryam Rajavi's Ten-Point Plan. Participants called for IRGC's terrorist designation, sanctions, and support for Iran's resistance striving for democracy and human rights.February 2024On February 10, NCRI supporters marked the 1979 Revolution anniversary in cities worldwide, including Berlin, Paris, Brussels, Stockholm, London, Rome, Vienna, Amsterdam, Bern, Gothenburg, Oslo, Luxembourg, and Vancouver. Demonstrators honored martyrs, supported Maryam Rajavi's Ten-Point Plan, and called for global solidarity against Tehran's regime and human rights abuses.On February 22, NCRI's Washington D.C. press conference exposed Iran's sham elections, highlighting regime purges, corruption, and rising dissent.March 2024On March 1, the NCRI held a conference in Paris, condemning Tehran's sham trials against Resistance members as a tactic to justify terrorism and suppress opposition. The participants urged Western governments to stop appeasement and recognize the Iranian people's right to resist for democracy and human rights.On March 1, at NCRI headquarters in Auvers-sur-Oise, Dr. Alejo Vidal-Quadras denounced Tehran's assassination attempt against him and exposed the regime's global terror strategies. He called for international support for the NCRI's Ten-Point Plan to establish democracy and end Iran's oppressive theocracy.On March 6, 524 Iranian youth published a statement condemning Tehran's slander campaigns against the PMOI. They highlighted the regime's propaganda tactics and reaffirmed support for the NCRI's efforts to overthrow Iran's dictatorship and achieve a free, democratic Iran.Honoring March 8, International Women's Day, a Paris conference celebrated women's leadership in the fight against Iran's regime. Female global leaders joined NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi to emphasize women's pivotal roles in resistance and equality, calling for international solidarity to confront tyranny and establish a democratic Iran.On March 9, a Washington summit addressed Iran's internal repression and global terrorism. Speakers, including U.S. leaders and Mrs. Rajavi, stressed the need for regime change through sanctions and support for the PMOI-led Resistance Units to secure democracy and regional stability.In March, 279 Iranian organizations globally condemned regime propaganda and infiltration targeting the NCRI and PMOI. The statement highlighted the regime's history of human rights violations and called for unity in countering Tehran's disinformation campaigns and advancing the resistance's democratic goals.On March 16, a Ramadan conference near Paris, hosted by Maryam Rajavi, brought together global leaders, Islamic scholars, and dignitaries from Arab nations. Participants condemned Iran's regime for regional destabilization and human rights abuses while advocating solidarity and supporting the Iranian Resistance's vision for a secular, democratic, and inclusive governance.April 2024On April 9, A European Parliament conference emphasized solidarity with Iranian women fighting for change. Maryam Rajavi highlighted their pivotal role in resistance, advocating for gender equality, democratic reforms, and a non-nuclear Iran, with broad international support for her Ten-Point Plan.On April 16, the US House introduced H.Res.1148, condemning Iran's terrorism, repression, and nuclear ambitions. Backing Maryam Rajavi's Ten-Point Plan, it emphasized the Iranian people's right to resistance and urged protection for Camp Ashraf 3 residents.On April 19, the Belgian Senate unanimously passed a resolution condemning Iran's human rights abuses, calling for IRGC designation as a terrorist organization, demanding abolition of executions, and supporting the Iranian people's resistance against the oppressive regime.On April 25, a Berlin conference, attended by Bundestag members and international dignitaries, emphasized backing Iran's democratic resistance. Maryam Rajavi's message urged the designation of the IRGC as a terrorist entity and advocated for UN actions to label Tehran's regime a global threat under Chapter VII.On April 30, a Paris 5th District Municipality conference spotlighted Iran's crackdown and women-led resistance. Maryam Rajavi and dignitaries called for global action against Tehran's executions, repression, and misinformation, supporting the NCRI as a viable alternative to the clerical regime.May 2024In May 2024, growing international support for Maryam Rajavi's Ten-Point Plan was highlighted by endorsements from 553 UK lawmakers, including 224 Commons members and 329 Lords. Other parliaments, like Italy, Estonia, Wale,s and Moldova, also condemned Iran's abuses, backed sanctions, and recognized Resistance Units' efforts for a democratic, secular Iran.On May 14, a French National Assembly conference endorsed Maryam Rajavi's Ten-Point Plan, backed by 150 MPs, urging action against Iran's IRGC and human rights abusers. In May 2024, growing international support for Maryam Rajavi's Ten-Point Plan was highlighted by endorsements from 553 UK lawmakers, including 224 Commons members and 329 Lords. Other parliaments, like Italy, Estonia, Wale,s and Moldova, also condemned Iran's abuses, backed sanctions, and recognized Resistance Units' efforts for a democratic, secular Iran.On May 14, a French National Assembly conference endorsed Maryam Rajavi's Ten-Point Plan, backed by 150 MPs, urging action against Iran's IRGC and human rights abusers. Speakers highlighted the regime's repression, global threats, and the Iranian people's right to resist a democratic republic. This surge highlights the expanding reach of the resistance despite the regime's intensified crackdowns.In June, the Free Iran 2024 World Summit garnered widespread international endorsements spanning more than 30 countries. Key statements of support came from the majorities in the Italian Senate, the Scottish Parliament, the Republic of Ireland's Senate, Northern Ireland's Parliament, and the Icelandic and Norwegian Parliaments.On June 29, the Free Iran 2024 World Summit in Paris highlighted international solidarity for a democratic Iran, complemented by a large rally in Berlin, where thousands of Iranians abroad gathered to support the resistance movement.Maryam Rajavi lauded the Iranian people's overwhelming boycott of the regime's elections, declaring it a decisive blow to its legitimacy and a sign of its impending downfall. Leaders from the U.S., Europe, and beyond emphasized the critical role of Resistance Units in challenging the regime, denounced appeasement policies and called for sanctions and formal recognition of the NCRI as a viable democratic alternative under Rajavi's Ten-Point Plan.On June 30, Day 2 of the summit built on the momentum, international leaders and lawmakers emphasized the need for solidarity in supporting the resistance, urging stronger sanctions and global acknowledgment of the NCRI's leadership.July 2024On July 1, the third day of the Free Iran 2024 World Summit addressed Iran's human rights abuses, focusing on extrajudicial executions and systemic oppression. Maryam Rajavi called for international accountability and highlighted the importance of her Ten-Point Plan for a free, democratic Iran.In his July 2024 report, UN Special Rapporteur Javaid Rehman characterized the 1988 mass executions in Iran as both crimes against humanity and genocide. He asserted that the systematic targeting and execution of thousands of political prisoners, particularly members of the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), were conducted with genocidal intent.Beginning in July, 80 Nobel Laureates issued a letter to world leaders condemning Iran's human rights abuses and backing Maryam Rajavi's Ten-Point Plan for a democratic, secular republic. They urged international recognition of Iranians' resistance and called for the IRGC's designation as a terrorist entity.On July 5, over 4,000 legislators from 50 countries endorsed Maryam Rajavi's Ten-Point Plan and called for global action against the Iranian regime. The statement condemned human rights abuses, backed democratic reforms, and demanded the IRGC's terrorist designation to curb its destabilizing activities.On July 23, on Capitol Hill, bipartisan representatives endorsed Resolution 1148 and condemned Iran's terrorism and repression. The resolution supports Mrs. Rajavi's Ten-Point Plan and urges international action to support protesters and Resistance Units confronting the IRGC. The conference also honored the late Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee.On July 25, a US Senate briefing in Washington, D.C., highlighted bipartisan support for Resolution 599, advocating protection for Iranian refugees in Ashraf-3.August 2024On August 24, an international conference titled“Crimes Against Humanity: Time for Accountability and an End to Impunity” emphasized justice for victims of Iran's 1988 massacre. Legal experts and former UN officials, including Professor Javaid Rehman, former UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Iran, and Dr. Chile Eboe-Osuji, former President of the International Criminal Court (ICC), advocated for international mechanisms to prosecute Iranian officials for atrocity crimes.On August 17, a conference near Paris commemorated the 1988 massacre's anniversary, with Maryam Rajavi and former German Parliament Speaker Rita Süssmuth calling for international action. Participants highlighted the Iranian Resistance's resilience and criticized the Western appeasement of Tehran's regime.On August 16, in an open letter to the United Nations, over 300 UN experts, Nobel laureates, and legal professionals called for accountability for the 1988 massacre in an open letter citing evidence of genocidal intent. The Justice for the Victims of the 1988 Massacre in Iran (JVMI) led the initiative, urging global action to end decades of impunity.September 2024On September 10, UK lawmakers held a conference condemning Iran's escalating executions and repression. Maryam Rajavi's Ten-Point Plan for a democratic Iran received strong support, with calls for the IRGC's terrorist designation and measures to hold the regime accountable for crimes against humanity and systemic human rights abuses.On September 10, a U.S. congressional conference emphasized the need for bipartisan strategies to confront Iran's threats and support democratic resistance. Speakers, including military leaders and lawmakers, backed the NCRI's Ten-Point Plan and criticized policies of appeasement, urging preparation for a democratic transition in Iran.On September 15, demonstrations across 40 cities marked the 2022 uprising anniversary, emphasizing solidarity with Iran's freedom movement. Events featured exhibitions and rallies in cities like Berlin, Paris, and Geneva, demanding global action against the regime's human rights violations and support for the NCRI's vision for democracy in Iran.On September 24, thousands of Iranian Americans rallied in New York during the UN General Assembly to protest Iran's regime. Featuring speeches from Maryam Rajavi and prominent U.S. figures, the rally demanded regime change, accountability for human rights abuses, and global support for Iran's democratic opposition.On September 28, a Berlin conference condemned Iran's human rights abuses, including mass executions under Pezeshkian. Politicians and legal experts called for accountability, sanctions, and support for the opposition.October 2024On October 2, Maryam Rajavi addressed various political groups in three different meetings in Strasbourg, urging Europe to support Iran's Resistance against the regime's executions, terrorism, and nuclear ambitions. She highlighted the NCRI's democratic alternative and called for conditioning diplomatic ties on ending repression and state-sponsored terrorism in Iran.On October 10, over 1,500 dignitaries from 78 countries supported Maryam Rajavi's call to end executions in Iran. Highlighting that Iran accounted for 74% of global executions in 2023, they demanded sanctions, the abolition of the death penalty, and recognition of the NCRI's democratic vision for a free Iran.On October 10, German politicians and activists gathered in Berlin to denounce Iran's execution wave. Maryam Rajavi urged regime accountability, a democratic transition, and action against the IRGC. The event supported the NCRI's anti-execution campaign and emphasized the urgency of Maryam Rajavi's Ten-Point Plan for Iran's future.On October 22, Iranian Resistance supporters rallied in Strasbourg, urging the EU to blacklist the IRGC. European politicians joined calls to end Iran's terrorism and repression, emphasizing the NCRI's democratic alteOn October 26, a Berlin conference hosted by German MPs gathered international leaders, including Maryam Rajavi, to discuss a democratic transition in Iran. Speakers criticized EU appeasement policies, called for the designation of the IRGC as a terrorist organization, and emphasized the NCRI's Ten-Point Plan as a framework for a secular, democratic Iran.November 2024In November 2024, the UK House of Lords hosted several meetings with supporters and members of the Iranian Resistance, highlighting Iranian women's leadership in the fight for freedom, calling for international action against the IRGC, solidarity with political prisoners, and the global promotion of Maryam Rajavi's Ten-Point Plan.To subscribe weekly Newsletter of NCRI, please use this link.To view the whole text, please use the link below.

