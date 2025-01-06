Mtai Gears Up For Medtekon: World's Premier Dialogue On Medtech

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Medical Association of India (MTaI) is gearing up to host its flagship event,

MedTekon 2025, on 30th January 2025 at the Taj Palace, New Delhi. MedTekon will feature informed panel discussions, provide networking opportunities with the who's who from the sector and also host an showcasing innovations in MedTech.





So far Health Ministers of neighbouring countries like Bhutan and Myanmar have already confirmed their participation as“Guests of Honour”. The event will also be attended by senior representatives from embassies such as United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Netherlands, Japan.





From the Indian side Dr. V. K. Paul, Member, Niti Aayog, will grace the occasion as Guest of Honour. The list of honourable guests from other ministries and countries is growing. The event will also feature key dignitaries from the Government e-Marketplace, Bureau of Indian Standards, and other relevant government bodies, to further streamlining of regulatory harmonization and creating greater ease of doing business.





The highlight of the event will be exchanges among leading CEOs of MedTech companies, policy makers, investors, healthcare providers, and MedTech innovators. All aimed at nurturing the buzzing MedTech ecosystem in India through investments, policy reforms, and strategic partnerships. And drawing lessons from here for the world.





The day-long conference will include thought provoking panel discussions covering a range of currently relevant topics across geographies like:

1. Catalyzing Foreign & Domestic Investments in MedTech

2. Facilitating Reimbursements in MedTech for Universal Patient Access

3. How MedTech Equips Hospitals for Better Patient Outcomes

4. Simplifying Regulations, Harmonizing Standards, and Reducing Non-Tariff Barriers

5. Widening the Circle of Probity: Uniform Code for Marketing Practices in Medical Devices and the Future of Medical Device Skilling





Sharing his thoughts on the event,

Mr. Pavan Choudary, Chairman of MTaI , said,

“MedTekon advances MTaI's commitment to enhancing patient access to quality healthcare while driving the growth of India's MedTech sector. We want MedTekon to be an exchange between the informed and the resourceful. MedTekon will not only elevate the quality of dialogue but also affirm India's readiness to trailblaze as both a thought leader and a champion of best practices in the global MedTech landscape.”





Throughout the day, attendees will engage in high-level discussions, explore cutting-edge ideas and contribute to shaping a shared vision for the future of the sector. All in a warm and friendly environment.





For more details about the event and registration information, please visit

mtaiindia/medtekon2025 .





About Medical Technology Association of India (MTaI)

is a leading association in the MedTech space in India and comprises of a wide spectrum of research-based medical technology companies with global experience in innovation and manufacturing.





MTaI's main aim is to improve access to quality healthcare for the patient and maintain viability for the industry. By doing so, it aspires to find a space for the MedTech companies commensurate to their contribution to Healthcare in India.





MTaI is recognized as a veritable think tank in the Healthcare space and collaborates with the government, healthcare professionals and other stakeholders to bring cutting edge research and recommendations to the fore.