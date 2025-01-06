Jordan, Türkiye Reaffirm Unity On Regional Challenges, Pledge Support For Syria And Palestine

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ankara, January 6 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi, along with Chief Yousef Hneiti and Intelligence Director Major General Ahmad Huneiti, held extensive discussions Monday with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Güler, and Turkish National Intelligence Organization Chief Ibrahim Kalin.The talks centered on efforts to support the Syrian people in rebuilding their country based on principles that uphold its unity, cohesion, independence, and sovereignty, while eliminating terrorism and addressing the aspirations of Syrians to build a future that respects the rights of all Syrian components.Held as part of ongoing coordination between the two countries, the discussions also addressed ways to strengthen efforts to halt Israeli aggression on Gaza and end the humanitarian crisis there.The meeting highlighted the historic ties between the two nations across various domains, emphasizing the importance of increased cooperation and coordination to ensure regional security and stability.Minister Safadi, Hneiti, and Huneiti also held separate discussions with their Turkish counterparts, focusing on bilateral relations and regional developments.In a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Safadi underscored that today's meeting reflects Jordan and Turkey's shared commitment to enhancing coordination and collaboration in addressing critical regional challenges.These challenges include the reconstruction of a free and independent Syria and the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza, which continues to worsen due to the denial of Palestinian rights to sovereignty and statehood."Today's meeting is part of a broader framework of strategic coordination involving foreign ministries, military, and intelligence agencies, aiming to address these challenges in a manner that serves our mutual interests and strengthens regional security and stability," said Safadi.He indicated, "This meeting builds on earlier discussions held in Aqaba, where we agreed that achieving lasting results requires supporting the Syrian people inside Syria and enhancing coordination on the Palestinian issue."He added: "Our position on Syria is clear: we seek to see Syria regain security, stability, and sovereignty, allowing its people to rebuild their country in ways that ensure freedom, stability, and respect for all Syrian communities."Safadi emphasized that Syria's security and stability are intertwined with those of Jordan and Türkiye."Instability in Syria poses a threat not only to Jordan and Türkiye but to the region as a whole. Our message is clear: we stand by the Syrian people, supporting their efforts to rebuild their country in ways that ensure security, stability, and sovereignty."He further stressed that both countries, as neighboring states, must enhance coordination on Syria, particularly regarding the refugee issue.With Jordan hosting 1.3 million Syrian refugees 90% of whom live outside camps Safadi reaffirmed Jordan's commitment to supporting their return to a stable Syria when conditions allow. "The solution to the refugee issue is their return home, and creating the necessary conditions to facilitate this is a priority."Safadi reiterated Jordan and Turkey's rejection of any aggression against Syria's land, independence, or sovereignty.He emphasized both nations' alignment in opposing Israeli aggression on Syrian territory, describing it as a dangerous escalation and a clear violation of international law.On the Palestinian issue, Safadi highlighted Jordan and Turkey's coordination, both bilaterally and within the broader Arab-Islamic framework, to oppose Israeli aggression in Gaza."Unfortunately, the international community has failed to uphold international law and human rights, particularly the Palestinian people's right to live in peace and dignity on their land. Israel continues to inflict destruction and killing on Gaza, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis. We remain committed to ending this aggression and alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people."Safadi also addressed the situation in the West Bank, stressing Jordan and Turkey's efforts to counter Israeli violations, including settlement expansion and attacks on Islamic and Christian holy sites areas for which Jordan holds special custodianship."The Palestinians in the West Bank continue to endure violations of their rights, whether through settlement expansion, land confiscation, or assaults on religious sites. Jordan, under its historical custodianship, has a responsibility to address these issues, and we will continue to work to ensure these violations are halted, securing the rights and sovereignty of Palestinians."The discussions also touched on Lebanon, where both countries expressed support for Lebanon's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the need to adhere to ceasefire agreements and Security Council Resolution 1701.Safadi reiterated Jordan and Turkey's commitment to Lebanon's security and stability, rejecting any aggression against its sovereignty.On Iraq, Safadi highlighted continued coordination with Iraq to address shared challenges, emphasizing the importance of joint efforts to develop unified positions aimed at resolving crises and strengthening regional cooperation for mutual benefit.Safadi reaffirmed the strong and strategic bilateral relationship between Jordan and Türkiye, which continues to deepen under the direct leadership of King Abdullah II and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an. Both countries remain committed to furthering cooperation to effectively address regional challenges.Responding to questions about his recent visit to Syria, Safadi explained, "I travelled to Syria on the directive of His Majesty the King to reaffirm Jordan's unwavering support for the Syrian people at this critical juncture. We will continue to support their efforts toward a stable and secure future, free from terrorism and external interference."Safadi also addressed the Kurdish issue, stating that Jordan and Türkiye share a stance against the PKK and any threats it may pose to Türkiye. He emphasized that the Kurdish population in Syria remains an integral part of Syrian society and should have full rights, like all other Syrian citizens.Safadi reiterated that both Jordan and Türkiye support the need for a unified Syria that respects all its population components, ensuring collective efforts to rebuild the country and address the prolonged crisis.He highlighted ISIS as a regional threat, underlining that combating this challenge remains a shared responsibility. "We fully agree with Türkiye and our regional and international partners on the need to continue confronting ISIS and preventing its resurgence."Safadi concluded by reaffirming Jordan's efforts to secure its borders against ISIS and combat the smuggling of weapons and narcotics from Syria, which continues to undermine regional security.In response, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized that Türkiye has coordinated closely with Jordan and other regional partners from the outset of the Assad regime's fall, emphasizing the importance of maintaining permanent stability in Syria.He highlighted Jordan and Turkey's alignment on the need for a comprehensive government in Syria that ensures basic stability.Fidan noted that discussions with the Jordanian delegation covered Syria's reconstruction, development challenges, combating ISIS, and terrorism.He also commended Jordan's role in supporting the Palestinian cause and efforts to end Israel's ongoing aggression in Gaza and the resulting humanitarian crisis.