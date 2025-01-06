The Business Year, Msheireb Properties Announce Speaker Lineup For Qatar Investment And Innovation Conference 2025

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Msheireb Properties and The Business Year (TBY) have revealed the lineup of speakers for the Qatar and Innovation Conference, slated on January 15 at Barahat Msheireb, Msheireb Downtown Doha.

The will bring together influential leaders from across the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) to discuss investment opportunities, regional economic growth, and the growing influence of innovation and in shaping the future of the region.

The confirmed speakers from Qatar include Abdulrahman bin Fahad bin Faisal al-Thani, Group CEO of Doha Bank; Engineer Ali al-Kuwari, CEO of Msheireb Properties; Sami Zaitoon, managing partner of Moore Qatar; Irene Vidal, CEO of FMM; Bader al-Madhadi, senior associate at Qatar Free Zones Authority; and Ziad Eissa Aboukloub, CEO of Suhail Industrial Holding Group; alongside representatives from Qatar's leading institutions and organisations.

The confirmed international speakers include Hamed Ahli, head of Meydan Free Zone (UAE); Bandar Reda, secretary-general and CEO of Arab British Chamber of Commerce; Fahad al-Sharekh, vice-chairman of Kamco Invest (KSA); Alex Krunic, senior adviser to the chairman of Commercial Bank of Kuwait (Kuwait); Ali Shehab, global director, Special Projects and Services at DNV (UAE); and Julien Hawari, CEO of Million and Sirius Lab (UAE).

The conference will feature Panel Discussion I: 'The Future of Economic Zones - Innovation and Opportunities', which will explore the future landscape of economic zones in the GCC, emphasizing the pivotal role of innovation and collaboration. Discussions will cover the impact of public-private partnerships and regional cooperation on fostering innovation, examining how economic zones are adapting to global changes and evolving trends.

Moreover, Panel Discussion II: 'The Role of Technology in Infrastructure and Private Investment's Impact on Regional Connectivity in the GCC' will focus on how technology and private investment are shaping infrastructure development in the GCC. The panel will examine strategies for enhancing regional connectivity and fostering sustainable economic growth through technological advancement.

Before the main conference, HEC Paris will host an interactive workshop as the Knowledge Partner of the event. The workshop will feature speakers from Microsoft, Schneider Electric, HBKU, and Expertise France, followed by a hackathon session.

The event has garnered support from various organisations, with new partners, including the Arab British Chamber of Commerce, Dukhan Bank, and Elite Motors Strategy Hub. The conference is expected to welcome guests from the Arab British Chamber of Commerce, Qatar Chamber, the US-Qatar Business Council, and the Spanish Chamber of Commerce, among others.

To register for the Qatar Investment and Innovation Conference 2024, visit

MENAFN06012025000067011011ID1109060098