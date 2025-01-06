CES 2025: Baseus Unveils Groundbreaking Innovations And New Product Lineup

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) At CES 2025, Baseus will unveil its latest product lineup, showcasing cutting-edge innovations designed to redefine for a new generation. The official product launch event

will take place at LVCC, South Hall 1, Booth 31148 on January 7th, 2025. Baseus will introduce a series of groundbreaking solutions tailored to meet the dynamic, go-getter lifestyle of today's youth.

Baseus' Innovative Product Lines

As a global, leading consumer brand, Baseus is proud to have created several pioneering products that have already changed the face of the technological industry. Baseus began developing its retractable-cable charging solution technology in 2016, leading to 10 years of innovation and five generations of technological advancements. With over 100 technical patents to its name, Baseus has established itself as the industry leader. Frost and Sullivan certified Baseus as the World's Number One Brand for Retractable Power Products in Sales Volume for three consecutive years, from 2021 to 2023. This recognition underscores the brand's commitment to innovation and a product line that redefines excellence in the industry.

The Baseus Nomos Series

is a high-quality and advanced fast-charging product series adapted to various lifestyles – from programmers and tech-savvy professionals to hybrid and home working environments. It includes the Nomos 5-in-1 140W Qi2 Retractable Desktop Charger, the Nomos 8-in-1 Slim 67W Qi2 Charging Station, the Nomos Qi2 Magnetic Bracket 45W 10000mAh Power Bank with Built-in USB-C Cable, and the Nomos Retractable Type-C to Type-C 100W 1.5m Charging Cable.

Each product in the Baseus Nomos range is built to be portable, efficient, and flexible for charging solutions that reinvent the way you work.

The Baseus EnerCore Series

is a charging range designed for frequent travelers and outdoor enthusiasts - offering a convenient, flexible, and swift solution to keep your devices powered through every adventure. The EnerCore range includes the EnerCore CJ11 Retractable Charger with Dual Cable 67W, the EnerCore CJ11 Retractable Charger with One Cable 45W, 67W, 100W, the EnerCore CR11 Retractable Power Bank 45W, 67W 10,000 mAh, the EnerCore CR11 Retractable Power Bank 100W 20,000 mAh, and the EnerCore Retractable Fast Charging Cable Type-C to Type-C.

The EnerCore series provides simplified and adaptable charging that meets the needs of the modern nomad.

Baseus 2025 CES Innovation Awards Honorees

The 2025 CES Innovation Awards has also awarded specific Baseus products the title of being an honoree at the event – ensuring that consumers, brands, and the media can behold their prestigious place amongst all those showcased. Baseus is privileged to have two products as honorees at the 2025 CES Innovation Awards.

The Baseus EnerGeek MiFi Power Bank was chosen as one of the Baseus CES honorees for 2025. The 3-in-1 67W power bank is ideal for charging on the go – whether it's for leisure or business. With cross-regional 4G network service, you can enjoy seamless connectivity on up to 10 devices in over 100 countries while an eSIM design ensures that data can be used and recharged easily through the Baseus app. The compact, portable, and lightweight design packs a powerful punch with a 20,000 mAh capacity while providing dependable, customizable, and flexible mobile internet data plans.

The Spacemate Series 11-in-1 Docking Station (Mac Version) , a CES Innovation Awards 2025 honoree, is designed to redefine efficient workspaces. It supports 4K@60Hz triple display for macOS, powered by DisplayLink technology, delivering superior productivity and an enhanced visual experience tailored to modern work demands. With ultra-fast 10Gbps data transmission and 100W PD fast charging, it ensures seamless and powerful performance for any professional workflow. Featuring a sleek upright design with a magnetic base, it simplifies setup, enhances cable management, and keeps your workspace clean and organized. The built-in LED screen provides real-time connection status for each port, adding a layer of professional functionality. Additionally, the screen-lock button ensures the security of sensitive information, combining productivity, style, and privacy in a single, innovative device.

Baseus is excited to unveil a range of groundbreaking new products at CES 2025. The official product launch event will take place at LVCC, South Hall 1, Booth 31148 on January 7th, 2025. We look forward to connecting with like-minded innovators and sharing our latest advancements with the world.

About Baseus

Founded in 2011, Baseus was born out of utmost care for users. The company embodies its slogan: Practical. Reliable. Base on User. This shows the pursuit of ultimate practicality to solve users' problems with outstanding design and fashionable appearances that also reflect reliability, high quality, and cost-effectiveness. Baseus delivers a variety of products - including Portable Chargers, Desktop Chargers, Wall Chargers, Wireless Earbuds, and Docking Stations. Chosen by 300 million users and providing 6 billion services, Baseus delivers over 100 million practical and aesthetic products each year, continuously enhancing users' sense of fulfillment. Join the Baseus family today to see a new world of technological innovation.

Media Contact:

Name:

Baseus PR Team

Phone: +1 (213) 512-7063

Email:

[email protected]

Baseus Technology (HK) Co., Ltd

SOURCE Baseus Technology (HK) Co., Ltd