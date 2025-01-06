Talkshoplive Introduces TSL Shoppettestm -- A New Short-Form Social Commerce Offering For Instagram, Facebook & Beyond

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
TSL ShoppettesTM
enable users to schedule up to 90-second vertical videos featuring one to five products per Reel. These videos allow consumers to
purchase products with a simple "SHOP" comment on Meta platforms, triggering direct links to buy via Instagram DMs or facebook Messenger. This streamlined experience bridges inspiration and purchase, ensuring seamless consumer interactions.
The introduction of TSL Shoppettes builds on TalkShopLive's legacy of livestream innovation, including the success of its "Shoppable Simulcast" product, which enables live shows to stream and sell across multiple platforms simultaneously, including Facebook and Instagram.
TalkShopLive remains the only third-party platform enabling fully shoppable
livestreams
on Instagram Live.
Today's announcement further
establishes
TalkShopLive as being poised to lead the next wave of video commerce, driving engagement and revenue through content with scalable distribution and actionable analytics. This marks a pivotal moment for brands and creators, solidifying TalkShopLive's role as a transformative force in the digital economy.
"Our mission at TalkShopLive has always been to redefine what's possible in video commerce, and TSL ShoppettesTM represent a major leap forward," said
Bryan Moore, CEO and Co-Founder of TalkShopLive.
"With shoppable distribution beyond our Meta capabilities launching shortly, we're extending the impact of short-form video commerce. This evolution allows brands and creators to engage audiences across diverse digital landscapes while leveraging data-driven insights to create content that converts sales."
Initially launched on Instagram and Facebook Reels, in early 2025, the short-form TSL Shoppettes videos
will be viewable and shoppable across the TalkShopLive distribution network and on any website where they are embedded, unlocking unparalleled opportunities for retailers, brands, and creators.
This forthcoming expansion positions
TSL
Shoppettes as a groundbreaking tool in video commerce, enabling businesses to scale shoppable short-form content across diverse digital landscapes. Alongside its broad reach,
TSL
Shoppettes deliver robust data analytics wherever the content is shared, offering brands actionable insights into engagement, conversion rates, and platform-specific performance. These data-driven capabilities empower businesses to refine strategies to create content that converts sales.
TSL Shoppettes quietly debuted in beta form, demonstrating its versatility with campaigns featuring
Jimmy Fallon
discussing his holiday album,
Martha Stewart
highlighting her latest kitchen
and housewares
products, and
Kate Hudson
performing a living room concert to promote her debut studio album.
TSL
Shoppettes can range from selfie-style videos to highly produced content, while effectively driving consumer engagement and measurable results. Users are also encouraged to edit
TSL
Shoppettes from longer format content and previously hosted TalkShopLive livestreams, allowing them to create short-form content
which
focuses on some of the most watched and impactful moments that sell product.
Recognized by
Fast Company
as one of the world's
Most Innovative Companies,
TalkShopLive powers scalable solutions for major retailers like
Walmart,
Amazon, and
Best Buy, alongside top talent including
Oprah Winfrey,
Dolly Parton, and
Sabrina Carpenter.
By merging seamless user experiences with
patented
technology,
TalkShopLive consistently delivers results for books, music, beauty products, housewares, and more.
