NSF And The ISS National Lab Announce Up To $3.6 Million In Funding For Physical Science Research On The Space Station

New solicitation now open seeks to fund multiple projects on phenomena and fluid dynamics research in space

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the tenth consecutive year, the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) is funding a solicitation that seeks proposals leveraging the International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory for research in transport phenomena, which now includes research in methods that utilize such phenomena, and the resulting materials. NSF will provide up to $3.6 million in total funding for multiple projects to utilize the space station for fundamental research focused on:



Fluid dynamics

Particulate and multiphase processes

Thermal transport processes

Combustion and fire systems

Nanoscale interactions

Manufacturing methods that employ any of those transport phenomena Resulting metallic materials, metal nanostructures, and ceramic materials

Gravity affects the underlying physics in many transport processes. In

microgravity, the gravity-driven forces that impact fluid behavior are significantly reduced. This makes the sustained microgravity environment on the orbiting laboratory beneficial for several areas of study. Responsive proposals will describe how the proposed project will utilize the unique conditions available on the space station to advance fundamental and translational research to benefit humanity.

An

NSF-funded investigation from Florida International University recently launched on Northrop Grumman's 21st Commercial Resupply Services (CRS) mission to the space station. The experiment leveraged microgravity to improve models of active colloids , which are groups of suspended particles that move within a liquid or gel medium. Results could lead to improvements in a broad range of technologies-from biosensing and drug delivery to water desalination and photothermal therapies for cancer treatment.

Fundamental science is a strategic focus area for the

ISS National Lab, and knowledge gained from such research leads to advances that bring value to our nation and further inform the scientific community. Through this partnership, NSF will fund the selected projects, and the ISS National Lab will facilitate hardware implementation and in-orbit access to the ISS.

Prior to submitting a full proposal to NSF for this solicitation, all interested investigators must first submit an ISS National Lab Feasibility Review Form. The information provided in this form is used to evaluate the operational feasibility of the proposed research to be conducted onboard the space station.

The deadline to submit a Feasibility Review Form is February 6, 2025. Only investigators whose proposed concept passes this Feasibility Review will be invited to submit a full proposal. The full proposal submission deadline is on April 10, 2025.

For more information on this solicitation ( NSF 25-529 ), including how to submit a Feasibility Review Form, visit the ISS National Lab solicitation webpage . To view the full solicitation, please visit the

NSF solicitation page.

For information on existing

ISS research hardware and facilities that may be available for use under this solicitation, please visit the ISS Research Facilities Directory .

The

ISS National Lab recently published a paper

in Gravitational and Space Research highlighting how partnering with NSF has enabled groundbreaking research in the area of transport phenomena that benefits humanity. To learn more about previous ISS National Lab and NSF research collaborations and additional opportunities to leverage the space station, please visit our website .

Download a high-resolution image for this release : Ring Sheared Drop system

About the International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory:

The International Space Station (ISS) is a one-of-a-kind laboratory that enables research and technology development not possible on Earth. As a public service enterprise, the ISS National Laboratory® allows researchers to leverage this multiuser facility to improve quality of life on Earth, mature space-based business models, advance science literacy in the future workforce, and expand a sustainable and scalable market in low Earth orbit. Through this orbiting national laboratory, research resources on the ISS are available to support non-NASA science, technology, and education initiatives from U.S. government agencies, academic institutions, and the private sector. The Center for the Advancement of Science in SpaceTM (CASIS®) manages the ISS National Lab, under Cooperative Agreement with NASA, facilitating access to its permanent microgravity research environment, a powerful vantage point in low Earth orbit, and the extreme and varied conditions of space. To learn more about the ISS National Lab, visit our website .

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization,

CASIS® accepts corporate and individual donations to help advance science in space for the benefit of humanity. For more information, visit our donations page .