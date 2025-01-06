New Meme Coin Wall Street Pepe Raises $42M For Trading Community Platform

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)





LUZERN, Switzerland, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Pepe (WEPE) has raised over $42 million in its ongoing token presale. The project aims to provide WEPE token holders with trading signals and analysis tools typically reserved for professional investors.

WEPE Token Presale Raises Millions with Strong Staking Participation

Wall Street Pepe's presale allows investors to buy WEPE tokens before they launch publicly. At the current stage, these tokens are priced at $0.00036642 and can be purchased using either cryptocurrency or a bank card. However, this price is expected to increase as the project reaches new funding milestones.

Presale participants have engaged with Wall Street Pepe's staking app , locking in over 26 billion WEPE tokens. These tokens are eligible for daily rewards distributed over a three-year period.

Security has been a key focus for Wall Street Pepe's team. An audit by blockchain security firm Coinsult revealed no critical vulnerabilities in the smart contract. The audit also confirmed that the team is unable to mint additional tokens, ensuring a fixed supply.

Readers can learn more about Wall Street Pepe's presale by joining the official Telegram channel .

Wall Street Pepe Combines Trading Signals Platform with Community-Driven Approach

Wall Street Pepe combines frog-themed appeal with practical trading utility. Building on the viral popularity of the original Pepe coin, it aims to provide retail investors with market analysis tools that are typically used by professionals.

The project's ecosystem centers on trading signals that help users better time their market moves. WEPE holders can also join an exclusive community called the“WEPE Army,” where they can collaborate with other traders and tap into expert insights.

Beyond signals, Wall Street Pepe offers potential early access to presale opportunities and the chance to participate in weekly competitions for WEPE rewards. These features form part of a broader strategy to help retail traders compete more effectively with institutional investors.

This approach has been noted by established voices in the space. For example, the team at 99Bitcoins recently discussed Wall Street Pepe in a YouTube video.

About Wall Street Pepe

Wall Street Pepe is a new crypto project that combines a meme coin theme with trading tools and market insights. The native WEPE token gives holders access to trading signals, market analysis, and an exclusive community group.

Readers can learn more about Wall Street Pepe by visiting the official websit .

Contact

Wall Street Pepe

...